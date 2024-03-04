Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'PM Said I Won't Be Forgiven', Says Pragya Thakur; Modi's Mega 12-State Tour Begins Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal on Sunday responded to the party's decision not to nominate her for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not have been happy with her previous remarks and had conveyed that she "will not be forgiven".

The sitting MP from Bhopal, who is also an accused in the Malegaon blast case, has been replaced by Alok Sharma, a former Mayor.

Thakur had sparked controversy in May 2019 by praising Nathuram Godse as a 'true patriot'.

PM Modi had expressed his disapproval of Thakur's statement, stating that he would never forgive her for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a true patriot. "I will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi," the Prime Minister had said.