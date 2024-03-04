Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'PM Said I Won't Be Forgiven', Says Pragya Thakur; Modi's Mega 12-State Tour Begins Today

'PM Said I Won't Be Forgiven': Pragya Thakur After BJP Denied Her Poll Pass
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal on Sunday responded to the party's decision not to nominate her for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not have been happy with her previous remarks and had conveyed that she "will not be forgiven".
The sitting MP from Bhopal, who is also an accused in the Malegaon blast case, has been replaced by Alok Sharma, a former Mayor.
Thakur had sparked controversy in May 2019 by praising Nathuram Godse as a 'true patriot'.
PM Modi had expressed his disapproval of Thakur's statement, stating that he would never forgive her for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a true patriot. "I will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi," the Prime Minister had said.
BJP's Pawan Singh Quits Asansol Contest; TMC's O'Brien Says ‘Khela Hobe Before Khela Begins’
In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhojpuri actor and playback singer Pawan Singh declared on Sunday that he will not be participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Asansol.
This decision comes after the BJP had previously announced Singh as its candidate for the said constituency.
He said in a tweet in Hindi: "I thank the BJP leadership for trusting me and announcing my name as the candidate from Asansol, but I won't be able to contest the election for some reason.”
Soon after the Bhojpuri actor's post, Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the pullout was a result of the indomitable spirit and people of the people of West Bengal. Party leader Derek O'Brien quipped, "This is Khela Hobe even before the khela begins."
Prime Minister’s Mega 12-State Tour Begins Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a 10-day tour to 12 states and union territories (UTs) across the nation on Monday, March 4, to address 29 events ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
As per the schedule shared by the officials, Modi will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi over the next 10 days in a bid to woo voters for the upcoming parliamentary polls.
Lok Sabha Seats In India State-Wise
The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years. The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
As per the order issued by the Delimitation Commission in 2008 , 412 are general, 84 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 seats for the Scheduled Tribes. Earlier it was 79 and 41 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively.
‘We Will Meet Again': PM Modi To Ministers At Key Poll Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a meeting of his Council of Ministers to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and finalise a detailed action plan for the next five years.
During the day-long session on Sunday, PM Modi and his ministers brainstormed over the vision document titled "Viksit Bharat: 2047".
During the session, Prime Minister Modi called upon his ministers to actively engage in winning public support during the upcoming polls.
He reportedly emphasised various measures implemented by his government to stimulate development and ensure the welfare of all sections of society.
A PTI source quoted the Prime Minister, saying, "We will meet again after winning (polls)."
About The Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The General Election to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha in India is expected to take place in April and May. The ruling NDA alliance will face off against the newly formed I.N.D.I.A. alliance.
With curiosity increasing over the dates for the Lok Sabha elections due this year, sources indicate that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) top brass is heading to states for final checks and is likely to announce the poll schedule after March 9.
In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious, securing 353 out of 543 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) saw a marginal increase in seats but fell short of claiming the leader of the opposition status.