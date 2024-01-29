Lok Sabha 2024: Has INDIA Ignored The Country's Past Coalition Lessons?

“Congress has not been able to play the role of the nucleus. Other parties in the INDIA bloc would like the Congress to be more accommodative, which it has not been as of now, especially if we consider the situation in Madhya Pradesh,” says Mumbai-based journalist Jyoti Punwani. She pointed out that the Congress was being difficult with respect to Delhi and Punjab and this big brotherly attitude would harm the prospects of a credible alliance. “For INDIA to take shape, the Congress has to be more democratic in its attitude towards INDIA partners,” she says.