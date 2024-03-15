National

Telangana: ED Takes BRS Leader K Kavitha Into Custody After Raid At Hyderabad Premises|Details

It is yet to be disclosed if the action was associated with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in which the Enforcement Directorate had questioned the BRS leader K Kavitha earlier as well.

Outlook Web Desk
March 15, 2024
PTI
BRS leader K Kavitha | Photo: PTI
The central investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha after a raid at the Hyderabad premises as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Reacting against ED's move of raiding her premises, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party workers staged protest in Hyderabad against the searches by Income Tax and ED officials at party leader K Kavitha’s residence.

However, it is yet to be disclosed if the action was associated with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in which the ED has questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao earlier as well.

The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a 'south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

