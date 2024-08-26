Iltija Mufti To Waheed Parra: Full List Of PDP Candidates For J&K Assembly Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the list of some of its candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in three phases starting September 18.
The party, led by Mehbooba Mufti, has promised to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's "original status" and advocate for confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan in its election manifesto, titled 'People's Aspirations'.
The manifesto also pledges to establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange, and to revoke several controversial laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
In the last Assembly polls in 2014, PDP had won 28 seats and formed the government with BJP, which had won 25 seats, and swept Jammu.
Here is the list of PDP candidates announced so far:
Anantnag - Mehboob Beg
Anantnag East - Abdul Rehman Veeri
Bijbehara - Iltija Mufti
Chrar-e-Shareef - Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura
Devsar - Sartaj Ahmad Madani
Pulwama - Waheed-ur Rehman Parra
Tral - Rafiq Ahmad Naik
Watchi - Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani
(The list will be updated as more candidates are announced)