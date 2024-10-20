J&K: Five Migrant Workers, One Doctor Killed In A Militant Attack In Ganderbal

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a post on social media condemning the attack."Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," he wrote on X.