Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India's Latest Communication Satellite GSAT-24 Successfully Launched

SAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou.

India's Latest Communication Satellite GSAT-24 Successfully Launched
The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 10:47 am

The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. It was the first "demand driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play. GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou.

Related stories

Cabinet Approves Transfer Of 10 In-Orbit Communication Satellites To Public Sector Enterprise

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Communication Satellite GSAT-24 On-board Ariane-V VA257 Flight Successfully Launched Guiana Space Centre Europe’s Spaceport Kourou
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W