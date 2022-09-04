Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Lodged Over 1.64 Lakh Suicides In 2021, Highest Ever In A Calendar Year: Government Data

A sharp rise in such deaths has been noticed in 2020 and 2021 as compared to years before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the data suggested. In 2020, 1.53 lakh deaths by suicide were recorded across the country, according to the data of NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to official data, India recorded figures reaching highest for any calendar year due to suicide
According to official data, India recorded figures reaching highest for any calendar year due to suicide PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 3:45 pm

India recorded over 1.64 lakh deaths due to suicides in 2021 – an average of nearly 450 daily or 18 every hour, with the figures reaching highest for any calendar year so far, according to official data.

Of those who died by suicide, there were nearly 1.19 lakh males, 45,026 females and 28 transgenders, data from the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India – 2021' report showed.

A sharp rise in such deaths has been noticed in 2020 and 2021 as compared to years before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the data suggested. In 2020, 1.53 lakh deaths by suicide were recorded across the country, according to the data of NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The report showed that the number of suicide deaths in 2019 was 1.39 lakh, in 2018 it was 1.34 lakh, in 2017 it was 1.29 lakh before it spike over 1.50 lakh-mark in 2020 and 2021. According to the NCRB, it has been compiling suicide deaths data since 1967 when the country had reported 38,829 such fatalities in the calendar year.

It was in 1984 that the number of suicide deaths crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time in the country and it crossed the 75,000-mark in 1991, the official figures from corresponding time period showed. However, it was in 1998 that the number of suicide deaths crossed the 1 lakh-mark as 1.04 lakh such fatalities were recorded that year, the figures showed.

“There are various causes of suicides like professional or career problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic pain etc,” the NCRB said in its annual report for 2021. The NCRB also said that it collects data on suicides from police recorded suicide cases.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

FTII Woman Student From Nainital Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital MBBS Student Dies By Suicide; Found In Hostel Room

Suicides In India: Daily Wage Earners, Self-Employed, Unemployed Died Most By Suicide In 2021, Says NCRB Data

Tags

National
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother Thrown Out Of Running Train After Fighting Back Molester In Haryana

Mother Thrown Out Of Running Train After Fighting Back Molester In Haryana

Seema Sajdeh Talks To Son Nirvaan About Divorce With Sohail Khan: It’s Actually Very Complicated

Seema Sajdeh Talks To Son Nirvaan About Divorce With Sohail Khan: It’s Actually Very Complicated