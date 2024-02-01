Hemant Soren Moves SC, Says 'Time For War' In Video Recorded Before Arrest | Key Points

-Soren Moves Supreme Court, Gets Visited By Wife

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and former chief minister Hemant Soren against his arrest in the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana met him at the ED office on Thursday morning.

Soren's Video Message Before Arrest

Former chief minister Hemant Soren recorded a video message before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case on Wednesday. Soren said that "time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor, Dalit and tribals."

"I wil not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Soren said in his video message recorded just before his arrest.

