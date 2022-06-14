HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Railway TC Who Urinated Near Woman's Berth In Train

FAITH

What Drives Sanatan Sanstha, The Controversial Hindu Right-wing Organisation?

Founded in 1990 by Dr Jayant Balaji Atavale, a hypnotherapist, the Sanatan Sanstha is registered as a charitable organisation. A few people linked to the killing of four well-known rationalists and bomb blasts in Goa and Maharashtra were allegedly members of the Sanstha. However, their Sanstha membership has not been proved conclusively. There is very little information about its membership policy, and the locals are not allowed into the ashram.