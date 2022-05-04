Hailstorm, Rain In Parts Of Delhi Bring Respite, Netizens Elated After First Downpour Of The Season

A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat.

People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.

Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. It later updated the alert to the orange category.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Pashchim Vihar, Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula", IMD tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted.

Since last week, Delhi has been reeling under sweltering heatwaves with the mercury soaring as high as 40-45 degrees Celcius.

As a blistering heatwave is sweeping through vast swathes of the country, Delhi saw the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

Netizens were elated after witnessing the season's first downpour after the scorching heatwave days.

just passed the Bhalswa garbage landfill/dump in Delhi that spontaneously combusted over a week ago. It’s begun to rain today and still smouldering. #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/X2WjWf7jGM — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) May 4, 2022

