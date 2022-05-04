Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hailstorm, Rain In Parts Of Delhi Bring Respite, Netizens Elated After First Downpour Of The Season

Season's first rain brought massive respite for Delhi people as a blistering heatwave was sweeping through the national capital region for past few days. Netizens flooded Twitter and other social media platforms with #DelhiRain s videos and memes.

Hailstorm, Rain In Parts Of Delhi Bring Respite, Netizens Elated After First Downpour Of The Season
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 8:14 pm

A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat.  

People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.

Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. It later updated the alert to the orange category.

Related stories

Dust Storm Expected In Delhi Today Amid Heatwave

Intense Heatwave Sweeps Over North And Central

Heatwave May Abate In North India From Today, Relief In The East Too: All About Weather Predictions

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Pashchim Vihar, Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula", IMD tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted.

Since last week, Delhi has been reeling under sweltering heatwaves with the mercury soaring as high as 40-45 degrees Celcius. 

As a blistering heatwave is sweeping through vast swathes of the country, Delhi saw the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

Netizens were elated after witnessing the season's first downpour after the scorching heatwave days.

Be it a deluge of #DelhiRains videos to sarcastic relatable memes, they have flooded the social media platforms to share their joy.

Tags

National Delhi Hailstorm Rainfall Heatwave Thunderstorm India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History