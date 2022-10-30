Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse Leaves 32 Dead, Several Trapped

At least 32 people were killed after a cable car bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday, the officials said.

In the ncident nearly 100 people are feared trapped, which occurred on nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi, the NDTV report said.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

The report quoting sources said the death toll is likely to go up as nearly 100 people are feared trapped in the incident.

The incident took place in Gujarat’s Morbi, which is some 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad, the report mentioned.

Earlier, Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the bridge collapse.

Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident. He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected, it added.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat and the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work.

“I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said the bridge was recently reopened for people after renovation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief over the incident.

गुजरात से बेहद दुःखद खबर मिल रही है। मोरबी में ब्रिज टूट जाने से कई लोगों के नदी में गिर जाने की खबर है। भगवान से उनकी जान और स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022

(With PTI inputs)