Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Home National

Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse Leaves 32 Dead, Several Trapped

Gujarat: The cable bridge collapsed in the state's Morbi has left at least 30 people dead, while nearly 100 people are feared trapped, the report said.

Image of collapsed cable car bridge in Gujarat's Morbi.
Image of collapsed cable car bridge in Gujarat's Morbi. Twitter

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 9:22 pm

At least 32 people were  killed after a cable car bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday, the officials said.

In the ncident nearly 100 people are feared trapped, which occurred on nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi, the NDTV report said.

The report quoting sources said the death toll is likely to go up as nearly 100 people are feared trapped in the incident.

The incident took place in Gujarat’s Morbi, which is some 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad, the report mentioned.

Earlier, Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the bridge collapse.

Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident. He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a series of tweets.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops," it said.

The prime minister has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected, it added.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat and the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work.

“I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.  

Officials said the bridge was recently reopened for people after renovation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief over the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

