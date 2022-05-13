Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gangster Wanted In Over 50 Cases Held After Gunfight With Noida Cops

A fresh FIR was being lodged against him at the Sector 58 police station and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

Gangster Wanted In Over 50 Cases Held After Gunfight With Noida Cops
Gangster held after a gunfight

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 12:03 pm

A gangster wanted in over 50 criminal cases in the Delhi National Capital Region was held after a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday evening, officials said. Mohammed Khalid (33) was allegedly involved in cases of robbery, vehicle thefts and is a key member of a gang active in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, they said.

"Khalid is a notorious criminal and had at least 51 FIRs against his name at various police stations of NCR. ACP (Noida 2) Rajneesh Verma and SHO Sector 58 police station Vinod Kumar had got inputs about his movement in their area this evening," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

Related stories

Mumbai Woman Falls Off Train While Trying To Catch Mobile Thief

"The accused was on a motorcycle with an associate when they were intercepted in Sector 62. A gunfight broke out between the two sides in which Khalid got injured while his associate managed to escape," Singh said.

After he was held, the police took Khalid to a hospital for treatment while search operations have been launched for his associate who has also been identified, the officer said. An illegal pistol along with some ammunition has been seized from the possession of the accused and his motorcycle has been impounded, police said.

A fresh FIR was being lodged against him at the Sector 58 police station and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor