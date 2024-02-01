Entry Regulations Enforced In Tamil Nadu Temples: Non-Hindus and Foreigners Face Restrictions

When a court lets Hindu worship in a Mosque in India (Gyan Vapi), the entry of Non-Hindus in the temples in Tamil Nadu is banned. In a recent Judgment, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court held that nobody other than a Hindu can enter the temples in the State. Though the writ petition raised the question of entry of non-Hindus in one temple- Lord Muruga temple in Palani in Dindigal District- the court gave the ruling that no non-Hindus are allowed to enter any temple in the State and issued the direction to the Government to put boards displaying the rule in the temple premises.

‘Not the just the temple, but the entire hill is considered as sacred by the Hindus’ states the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in a judgment banning the entry of non-Hindus in the Palani temple in Dindigal District in Tamil Nadu which has been one of the favourite destinations of tourists.

Palani Temple, one of the most sought-after destinations for both tourists and pilgrims in South India, is renowned for its historical significance and ancient architectural value. The temple is believed to be constructed by Chola Kings sometime between 2nd and 5th Century. The temple has the traces of Chera and Pandya architecture as well signifying the maintenance and expansion of the temple by the Kings of these dynasties. According to the website of the temple, there is reference about the temple in Samgam literature (ancient Tamil Literature) as well. The Palani rock hills, one of the abodes of Lord Muruga have been a point of attraction for its ancient value and historical relevance.