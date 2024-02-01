National

Entry Regulations Enforced In Tamil Nadu Temples: Non-Hindus and Foreigners Face Restrictions

The court brought this verdict in a writ petition filed by D Senthil Kumar, an office bearer of Palani Hill Temple devotee’s organisation. In the writ petition he argued that a group of ‘Burqa wearing women purchased tickets at the Winch Station in Palani to reach the temple hilltop.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 1, 2024

Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP : Hindu devotees visit at a temple on the Tamil's holy month of Aadi amid a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai on July 30, 2021. (Representational Photo)
Hindu devotees visit at a temple on the Tamil's holy month of Aadi amid a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai on July 30, 2021. (Representational Photo) Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP

When a court lets Hindu worship in a Mosque in India (Gyan Vapi), the entry of Non-Hindus in the temples in Tamil Nadu is banned. In a recent Judgment, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court held that nobody other than a Hindu can enter the temples in the State. Though the writ petition raised the question of entry of non-Hindus in one temple- Lord Muruga temple in Palani in Dindigal District- the court gave the ruling that no non-Hindus are allowed to enter any temple in the State and issued the direction to the Government to put boards displaying the rule in the temple premises.

‘Not the just the temple, but the entire hill is considered as sacred by the Hindus’ states the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in a judgment banning the entry of non-Hindus in the Palani temple in Dindigal District in Tamil Nadu which has been one of the favourite destinations of tourists.

Palani Temple, one of the most sought-after destinations for both tourists and pilgrims in South India, is renowned for its historical significance and ancient architectural value. The temple is believed to be constructed by Chola Kings sometime between 2nd and 5th Century. The temple has the traces of Chera and Pandya architecture as well signifying the maintenance and expansion of the temple by the Kings of these dynasties. According to the website of the temple, there is reference about the temple in Samgam literature (ancient Tamil Literature) as well. The Palani rock hills, one of the abodes of Lord Muruga have been a point of attraction for its ancient value and historical relevance.

However, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court ruled that a temple is not a tourist spot. The court brought this verdict in a writ petition filed by D Senthil Kumar, an office bearer of Palani Hill Temple devotee’s organisation. In the writ petition he argued that a group of ‘Burqa wearing women purchased tickets at the Winch Station in Palani to reach the temple hilltop. “One Sahul who runs a fruit shop near Pazhani Bus Stand brought his relatives who were wearing burqas and had bought tickets. When the ticket issuing authority had noticed burqas, the authority had retrieved the tickets since they are non-Hindus”, states the Petition.

The Government in the counter affidavit argued that the date of the aforementioned incident has not been mentioned by the petitioner. Besides, the petitioner who filed a complaint to the temple authority before approaching the court has not mentioned about any such incident as well. The Government argued that according to the definition given by The Temple Entry Authorisation Act of 1947, the temple premise is only the place where the worshipping takes place which is the sanctum sanctorum. The premises outside sanctum sanctorum of a temple is not restricted to people based on their religion as per the existing relevant Acts. The Palani temple has winch service and rope car service to reach the hill top which has been used by millions of people including foreigners. The Government argued that banning entry to entire hill would be inappropriate for a secular form of Government.

Advertisement

Dismissing this argument, the High Court held that there can be restrictions for non-Hindus entering the religious places of the Hindus. The court ruled that this is applicable to all places of worship.

According to the Madras High Court, individuals are not obligated to be granted entry to a place of worship belonging to a religion different from their own. The court contends that such a restriction is good for promoting communal harmony. “There can be restrictions in entering the religious places of churches by non-Christians and mosques by non-Muslims and the same would not be violative of Article. Infact these restrictions would ensure communal harmony among different religions and ensure peace in the society” states the Judgment.

Referring to an ancient temple at Thanjavur, the Government argued that people from all religion are allowed to enter and appreciate the architectural monuments of the temple. Dismissing this argument the court held that; ’ While admiring the architectural monuments, the people cannot use the premises as picnic spot or tourist spot and the temples premises ought to be maintained with reverence and as per agamas. Therefore the rights guaranteed under the Articles are not granting any right to the respondents (Government) to allow the other religion people if they do not have any faith and belief in the Hindu religion”.

Advertisement

The Court has also dismissed the contention raised by the Government in installing boards displaying the warning that non-Hindus are not allowed. The Government argued that there is no need of installing such boards near the winch station and rope car because the entry is restricted only into the sanctum sanctorum. “This contention of the respondents cannot be accepted, since the entire Pazhani hill is considered as sacred / holy to the Hindus. Moreover if the Board is kept in the entrance like Gopuram or Winch station or Rope Car Station it would be a warning to the non-Hindus. If the non-Hindus are climbing all the way to the Hill and after climbing the Hill, if it comes to the knowledge that non-Hindus are not allowed then it would frustrate them” states the Judgment.

The argument raised by the Government that this writ petition pertains only to the Palani temple and thus applicable only to the same also failed to get approved. “The respondents submitted that the said writ petition is filed only for the Palani temple and the order may be restricted to the said Temple alone. But the issue raised is larger issue and the same ought to be applicable to all Hindu temples, hence the plea of the respondents is rejected”, concludes the Judgment.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement