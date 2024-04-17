National

WATCH | How PM Modi Witnessed Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak' From Miles Away

The ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses, in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching 'Surya Tilak' live on his tablet | Photo: X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday watched ‘Surya Tilak’ of Lord Ram in Ayodhya live on his tablet. Terming the event as “historic”, he said the moment made him “emotional”.

After addressing an election rally in Assam's Nalbari, PM Modi said the ceremony on the Ram Navami festival made him “very emotional”.

Also Read | How Ayodhya Is Celebrating Its First Ram Navami After Ram Mandir Consecration

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, “After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic," he wrote on X in Hindi.

ALSO READ | 'Pran Pratishtha Done, It's Time For Rashtra Pratishtha': PM Launches BJP's Poll Campaign In UP

He added, “May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory."

Earlier, on Wednesday the Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight. The ritual is called ‘Surya Tilak’. The ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony went on for about three minutes.

The ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses, in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi earlier during his rally also pointed out that Lord Rama had been sitting in the Ayodhya temple after 500 years.

"Today is also the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying 'Surya Tilak' to Lord Ram," he was quoted by ANI as having said.

He chanted ‘Jai Siyawar Ram’ at the rally. “We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram,” he added.

Reportedly, the Ram Temple trust had hired a team of scientists to install the system that ensured that a beam of light illuminated Lord Ram's forehead.

