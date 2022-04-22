Earth Day: Looking Back At How Covid-19 Lockdown Cleaned The Air

What is Earth Day?



On April 22, every year, Earth Day is marked to commemorate the significance of protecting the environment against hazardous elements. The history of the day traces back to 1970, when it was first observed in the United States. As many as 20 million people had taken to the streets to protest against the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Over the years, the day has increasingly become a significant event to raise other issues around environmental concerns and climate change.

According to the UN, International Mother Earth Day is celebrated as a reminder that the Earth and its ecosystems provide us with life and sustenance. “The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet – and its people. Restoring our damaged ecosystems will help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. But we will only succeed if everyone plays a part,” the UN states.

Effects on air quality after Covid-19 and Lockdown:



The Covid-19 lockdown was seen as a blessing in disguise for the environment. With people being pushed inside the four walls of their houses and a ban on transport, pollution levels had seen a drastic reduction worldwide.



Experts observed that due to reduced human movement, there was a substantial decrease in Air Quality Index (AQI) levels across Indian cities, as compared with the period between 2017 and 2019.

According to data, on average, there was a 30–50 per cent reduction in AQI levels for PM 2.5 , PM 10 , and CO, and a maximum reduction of 40–60 per cent NO 2 has been observed herein during the lockdown.

Carbon emissions fell dramatically as lockdowns cut transport and industry sharply, however, data from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) observed that it had only marginally slowed the overall rise in concentrations, according to a BBC report.

Following a reduction in pollutant levels, activists gave a widespread call for the environmental benefits to be maintained. Proponents said it was essential that economic growth after the pandemic focused on following a low emission, sustainable path, the report added.

Himalayas' Visibility:



During the first lockdown of 2020, India's air quality had increased so much, that residents of north Indian states could actually see the Himalayas from their terraces.

People living in Jalandhar in northern Punjab were largely seen posting pictures of the mountains from rooftops and empty streets. Dozens of residents from the Jalandhar district in Punjab had taken to social media to share the visuals of the snow-capped mountains.

Although there has been no data revealing exactly when the region last saw the Himalayas, residents had reportedly claimed that such an incident had happened at least three decades ago. "This was the view from our rooftop at home in Punjab India. For the first time in almost 30 years could clearly see the Himalayas due to India's lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing," a person had tweeted.

Some of the tweets related to the mesmerising site -

This was the view from our rooftop at home in Punjab India. For the first time in almost 30 years could clearly see the Himalayas due to India’s lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WmWZYQ68lC — Manjit Kaur Kang (@KangManjit) April 3, 2020

What nature really is and how we screwed it up.



This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal, visible after 30 yrs, from Jalandhar (Punjab) after pollution drops to its lowest level. This is approx. 200 km away straight. #Lockdown21 #MotherNature #Global healing. pic.twitter.com/cvZqbWd6MR — Diksha Walia (@Deewalia) April 3, 2020