Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

EAM Jaishankar Meets UN General Secretary Guterres To Discuss Ukraine Crisis: Key Points

The meeting between UN General Secretary Antonio Gueterres and S Jaishankar emphasized on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

EAM Jaishankar Meets UN General Secretary Guterres To Discuss Ukraine Crisis: Key Points
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 8:06 am

In a bid to exchange views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a “wide ranging discussion” with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

EAM Jaishankar arrived New York on Wednesday evening following his visit to Washington.

Related stories

S Jaishankar Reaches New York To Meet UN Secretary General

S Jaishankar Meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Discussion on Ukraine crisis

 “A wide ranging discussion with UNSG @antonioguterres. Exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. Implications for developing countries are serious,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Recent Developments in Afghanistan

“Spoke about latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Appreciate his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges,”, added the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US’ complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who was backed by the US-led West, to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

On Monday, India and the US called on the Taliban leadership to abide by the UNSC resolution which demands that Afghanistan’s territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.

Joint statement issued post 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

In a joint statement issued after the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday, the two countries’ ministers urged the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and members of minority groups; and to uphold freedom of travel.

Calling for the cessation of violence in Myanmar, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, and a swift return to the path of democracy and inclusive governance, the joint statement also called for urgent implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister EAM The United Nations UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine War
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Starts Work On His Debut Web Series

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Starts Work On His Debut Web Series

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'