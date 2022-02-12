Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Differently-Abled Girl Raped In Rajasthan, One Held

The accused, Manoj Jhakar (19), has been arrested, they said.

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 2:08 pm

A seven-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday. The accused, Manoj Jhakar (19), has been arrested, they said.


On Thursday, the girl's mother was busy cooking and, her father had gone out for some work when the accused took her and her younger brother to the fields on the pretext of showing them a cartoon film on his mobile phone. He raped the girl in the fields, the police said.


Later, the girl's brother informed his parents about the incident and, they lodged a complaint against Jhakar, they said. The accused lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl's family and was known to them. He was arrested on Friday after he confessed to the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jhabarmal Yadav said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

With PTI inputs.

National Rape Case Rape Child Rape Differently-Abled Girl Raped Jaipur Rajasthan
