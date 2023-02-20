Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI On February 26

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI On February 26

Earlier, Manish Sisodia said nothing incriminating was found against him during the searches and he would continue to cooperate in the investigation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia summoned by CBI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia summoned by CBI Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:15 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case on February 26. Sisodia is accused of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. 

He had requested the agency to defer the hearing owing to the Delhi government's ongoing budget exercise. He was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case. Although Sisodia is mentioned in the FIR, he has not yet been named as accused in the chargeseet as the investigation is ongoing and authorities are still gathering evidence against him and other suspects.  

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that there was no "liquor scam" in Delhi and that the case over his government's excise policy was created as a result of "political vendetta and conspiracy". However, he said that the government will fully cooperate with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities. 

Earlier, Sisodia said nothing incriminating was found against him during the searches and he would continue to cooperate in the investigation. "CBI has called again yesterday. Against me they have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, nothing was found against me," he said in a tweet in Hindi.  

Tags

National Manish Sisodia Delhi Excise Policy CBI Investigation Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Government Liquor Scam
