ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case, First Sitting CM To Be Arrested

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Thursday evening reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, after which the area around the leader’s house was cordoned off.
The ED team reached Arvind Kejriwal’s residence hours after Delhi High Court denied protection from “coercive action” in probe agencies cases against him in the Delhi excise policy case over which he has been summoned nine times so far.
As the ED team questioned Kejriwal at his residence related to the liquor policy case, he moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order denying him protection from coercive action. The Supreme Court, however, said it won’t hear his petition before Friday morning. The ED’s action comes days after BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested in the case, while Kejriwal was, for the first time, named as a "conspirator". Reportedly, the mobile phones of AAP chief Kejriwal and his family have been confiscated by the ED team, which is inside his house with a search warrant.
The heavy deployment of security personnel has been made outside the residence of Kejriwal, while roads leading to his house have also been blocked. The contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed at the spot.
There are reports of heavy sloganeering outside Kejriwal's residence as the probe agency continues to question him. Delhi Mayor, Delhi Assembly Speaker and Arvind Kejriwal's supporters were seen outside his residence. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed outside ED headquarters in Delhi.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was not allowed to enter Kejriwal's Civil Lines house while Delhi Police has barricaded the roads leading to his house.
AAP expresses apprehensions about Kejriwal's arrest:
AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj reportedly said: “It seems like there is a raid going on in Kejriwal's residence. The way they are not allowing anyone to enter it looks like they are preparing for Kejriwal's arrest.
AAP leader Atishi also said: “This is not the first time a search has been conducted. Why have you brought us much force if not to arrest Kejriwal.”
AAP supremo Kejriwal's alleged role:
Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency, calling the summonses illegal. The ED summon pertains to the excise policy-linked money laundering case, for which his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been jailed. Satyendar Jain is currently out on bail.
Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).