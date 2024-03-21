ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case, First Sitting CM To Be Arrested

As the ED team questioned Kejriwal at his residence related to the liquor policy case, he moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order denying him protection from coercive action. The Supreme Court, however, said it won’t hear his petition before Friday morning. The ED’s action comes days after BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested in the case, while Kejriwal was, for the first time, named as a "conspirator". Reportedly, the mobile phones of AAP chief Kejriwal and his family have been confiscated by the ED team, which is inside his house with a search warrant.