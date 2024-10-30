National

Day In Pics: October 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 30, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

A view of the India Gate, in New Delhi. A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

1/5
2008 serial bomb blasts anniversary
2008 serial bomb blasts anniversary Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman pays tribute at a memorial tomb for the victims of the 2008 serial bomb blasts on its anniversary at the Ganeshguri, in Guwahati.

2/5
Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya
Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Actors dressed as Ram, Lakshman and Sita take part in a tableau on the Rampath ahead of Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya.

3/5
Raid at GD Goenka School
Raid at GD Goenka School Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police at the premises of G.D Goenka Public School during a raid in connection with recovery of of illegal cash, in Ranchi.

4/5
Mitchell Santner
New Zealand's practice Session Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner attends a practice session before third test match against India in Mumbai.

5/5
Virat Kohli
Team India's practice session Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Virat Kohli attends a practice session before third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  2. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  3. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: Nepali Chelis Lock Horns With Bengal Tigresses
  2. Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest
  3. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
  4. Nottingham Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch, Head-To-Head Record
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  2. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  3. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  4. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  5. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  2. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  3. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  4. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  5. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know