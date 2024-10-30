Day In Pics: October 30, 2024

A view of the India Gate, in New Delhi. A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.
A woman pays tribute at a memorial tomb for the victims of the 2008 serial bomb blasts on its anniversary at the Ganeshguri, in Guwahati.
Actors dressed as Ram, Lakshman and Sita take part in a tableau on the Rampath ahead of Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya.
Police at the premises of G.D Goenka Public School during a raid in connection with recovery of of illegal cash, in Ranchi.
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner attends a practice session before third test match against India in Mumbai.
India's Virat Kohli attends a practice session before third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.