Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Planning To Prepone 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress has said that it might begin its Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier than its stipulated date following 'repeated attacks on the country's democracy'.

undefined
Representational image of Congress flag PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:09 pm

The Congress, on Thursday, said that its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', slated to begin on October 2, could start earlier and appealed to like-minded political parties and civil society groups to join the party's march.

 This was announced at a press conference by party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and senior leader Digvijaya Singh after a meeting of the presidents of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) and frontal organizations here with AICC office-bearers to plan the Yatra that will be carried out from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. 

 "It had been announced in the ‘Nav Sankalp’ at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on October 2, 2022. However, given the repeated and intensifying attacks on our democracy, our country’s Constitution, the nation’s institutions, and the social fabric of our society by the Modi government and the BJP, the Congress party is now exploring the possibility of starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier," said Singh. 

Related stories

Congress Urges Scheduled Tribes To Push Centre Over Withdrawing New Forest Conservation Rules

Congress Legacy Looms Over Goa's BJP-led Coalition Cabinet

Ahead Of Parl Session, Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress Strategy Meet On Thursday

 If so, earlier launch date will be announced as soon as the PCCs revert on their preparedness, he said. The 'Bharat Jodo (Unite India) Yatra' will cover a distance of around 3,500 km and go through about 12 states and two Union territories, the party said in a statement, noting that it will be a 'padayatra' throughout. "The entire leadership and cadre of the Congress will participate in the Yatra. Many other yatras will join the main padayatra from across the length and breadth of the country. The specific details of the Yatra’s route will be announced shortly," Singh said.

Today, as the politics of hate is being practiced by those who never took part in our country’s freedom movement, and whose ideologies resulted in the assassination of the Father of the Nation, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being launched as a nationwide movement to unite the country, the party said. The Congress also appealed to like-minded political parties, civil society groups, business and professional associations, and all Indians to unite and join the Yatra.

 After 75 years of Independence, the Congress pays rich tributes to all those who fought for India’s freedom, those who defeated the politics of divide and rule, those who came together to give the country its great Constitution, and those who put India on the path of progress, prosperity, social justice, and harmony, the statement said.

 Ramesh said that from August 9 to 15, the party will hold 75km long yatras in every district to celebrate 75th Independence Day. 

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam