Centre Pushes For SC/ST Sub-Classification In SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing petitions to decide if sub-classification of the SCs and STs is constitutionally permissible. Headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the Bench examining the validity comprises Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma. The Bench is reconsidering its decision in the EV Chinnaiah vs State Of Andhra Pradesh case (2004), where a five-judge bench struck down the possible creation of sub-classifications within the SC category which would violate Article 14.
According to the judgement, SCs were a “homogenous group”, and could not be sub-classified under the Constitution. The Bench will also decide on the validity of the Punjab Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006, which gave Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs “first preference” reservation over 50 percent of the total seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category which was struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was then referred by a five-judge bench to seven-judge bench.
The Centre’s submission, which was made by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, informed the court that it was in favour of having sub-classifications among backward classes, so that the more deserving sections among the disadvantaged communities can receive reservation benefits rather than the privileged layer. He referred to the five-judge Constitution bench ruling in the 2020 Davinder Singh case which had justified the need for sub-classification of the SC and STs. Incidentally, the Centre’s statement in the apex court came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, accused that India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru of being opposed to reservation for SC/ST and OBCs in government jobs, going to the extent of reading out a letter by Nehru to chief ministers in which the he had suggested that quota in public jobs could lead to inefficiency.
Mehta told the bench, "For the central government, we are committed to the reservation, we are here only on sub-classification, and this was the concern of the court. Allowing the sub-classification of SC/ST and other backward classes would grant both the central and state governments the necessary flexibility to formulate appropriate policies in pursuit of the constitutional goal of social justice, aimed at achieving de facto equality of opportunity.” He, however, clarified that if sub-classification was allowed, states could only identify the groups and that such sub-classification would only be given effect through a parliamentary legislation, following an approval of the President.
“The rationalising of reservations through enabling sub-classification of quota for SCs/ STs would further the guarantee of social justice and further enable the State to penetrate into the lower segments within the backward classes,” he further added.
Former attorney general KK Venugopal, appearing for one of the states, also remarked that unequals cannot be treated equally if the State wants to attain equality among all classes of citizens.
During the proceedings, CJI Chandrachud talked about the Constitution's progressive nature and how “our Constitution has not prescribed restrictions relating to property, education or gender. This was an article of faith.” He even went on to speak about how the Constitution provides inclusive electoral rights unrestricted by parameters of education, religion or caste. “It was a very visionary provision because ours was one of the first Constitutions which did not make your right to contest election or right to hold an electoral office conditional on your gender property or educational qualification,” he observed.