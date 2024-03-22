BJP Releases Fourth List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

National

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its fourth list of candidates on Friday, comprising 15 nominees in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, slated for the initial phase of polling on April 19, feature prominently in this list.

A notable inclusion is A. Namassivayam, the current Home Minister of Puducherry in the N Rangaswamy government, who will contest from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

Here's a breakdown of the candidates announced by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls:

  • Puducherry - A. Namassivayam

  • Tiruvallur (SC) - Pon. V. Balaganapathy

  • Chennai North - R. C. Paul Kanagaraj

  • Tiruvannamalai - A. Ashwathaman

  • Namakkal - Dr. K.P. Ramalingam

  • Tiruppur - A.P. Muruganandam

  • Pollachi - K. Vasantharajan

  • Karur - V.V. Senthilnathan

  • Chidambaram (SC) - P. Karthiyayini

  • Nagapattinam (SC) - SGM Ramesh

  • Thanjavur - M. Muruganandam

  • Sivaganga - Dr. Devanathan Yadav

  • Madurai - Prof. Raama Sreenivasan

  • Virudhunagar - Raadhika Sarathkumar

  • Tenkasi (SC) - B. John Pandian

Prior to this announcement, on Thursday, the BJP had unveiled its third list of candidates. This list featured prominent figures like Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Telangana governor, who will contest from Chennai South after resigning from her gubernatorial position.

Additionally, K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, is set to contest from the Coimbatore constituency, while union minister L Murugan has been fielded from Nilgiris.

The Lok Sabha elections, scheduled across 543 parliamentary constituencies, will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes is slated for June 4. Phase 1 of polling will take place on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

