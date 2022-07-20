Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
National

BJP Has Worked For Everyone: Nadda

In his speech, Nadda also highlighted that top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and himself, have not been associated with any political family. Coming from a humble background, Modi has made a name for himself globally, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda cited his party's choice of Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates PTI Photo

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 8:34 pm

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday cited his party's choice of Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively to assert that it has strived to implement its goal of working for everyone on the ground.

Addressing a group of farmers at a "Dhanyawad Programme" at the party headquarters here, Nadda noted the humble background of both the candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have highlighted the farming roots of Dhankhar's family and how he studied with the help of a scholarship to become a successful lawyer and later, a politician. They have lauded him as a "kisan putra" (a farmer's son).

Farmers had arrived at the BJP office to laud the decision to name Dhankhar as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate in the August 6 vice-presidential poll.

The BJP's slogan of "Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas" is not merely words but it has worked to execute it on the ground, the party chief said. He also spoke about various schemes that the Modi government has brought for farmers.

(With PTI inputs)

National
