BJP Ends Alliance With BJD In Odisha Ahead Of Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended its alliance with the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and has decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha independently.
The announcement was made by State BJP President Manmohan Samal on Friday, stating that the BJP would now contest all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha independently.
Expressing gratitude towards BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government on national issues over the past decade, Samal highlighted the concept of a "double engine government" which, according to him, accelerates development in states.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samal stated, "For the last 10 years, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party of Odisha, under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, has supported the Government of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in several matters of national importance, for this we express our gratitude to him. (Loosely translated in English)"
However, citing concerns over the efficacy of welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government in Odisha, Samal stressed that many such schemes are failing to reach the people of the state, thereby depriving them of their entitled benefits.
Addressing issues related to the identity, pride, and interests of Odisha and its people, Samal stated, "To fulfill the hopes, wishes, and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, to make a developed India and developed Odisha, BJP will win all the 21 seats of the Lok Sabha and all the 147 seats of the Legislative Assembly. Will contest the seats alone."
Odisha is set to vote for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly in four phases, commencing on May 13.