Bengal Reports 39 Fresh COVID Cases

West Bengal Saturday reported 39 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 20,18,528, a bulletin by the state health department said. There were, however, no deaths in the state due to the contagion and the toll remained at 21,202, it said.

As many as 42 recoveries were reported incresing the number of recoveries to 19,96,906 people. The number of active cases improved by 403, it said. In the last 24 hours, 8,668 samples have been tested in Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,109,192, the bulletin added.

(With PTI inputs)