Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Reports 39 Fresh COVID Cases

There were, however, no deaths in the state due to the contagion and the toll remained at 21,202, it said. 

Bengal Reports 39 Fresh COVID Cases
COVID-19 in Kolkata PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:58 pm

West Bengal Saturday reported 39 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 20,18,528, a bulletin by the state health department said. There were, however, no deaths in the state due to the contagion and the toll remained at 21,202, it said. 

As many as 42 recoveries were reported incresing the number of recoveries to 19,96,906 people. The number of active cases improved by 403, it said. In the last 24 hours, 8,668 samples have been tested in Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,109,192, the bulletin added.

Related stories

Delhi Capitals Hit By COVID-19 Again, IPL 2022 Match Against Chennai Super Kings Uncertain

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams