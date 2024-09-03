Behind Marital Rapes, A Misplaced Sense Of Honour And Duty

F’s husband forced her to have anal sex. When she asked to be spared while menstruating, he said, “You are deliberately bleeding,” as he forced himself upon her. F was too ashamed to share her trauma with her father and brother. The women in her family, including her mother, refused to believe her. Only after F’s counsellor revealed her plight to her mother did she stop trying to send F back to her husband. “My mother-in-law and sister-in-law used to tell me that I need to tolerate what is happening to me because he is my husband,” F says, her voice shaking with anger.