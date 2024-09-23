Badlapur Rape Case Accuse Akshay Shinde Shoots Himself While In Police Custody

Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde reportedly shot himself after snatching a gun from the police constable who was escorting him while being taken into police custody on Monday. Two police officers also got severely injured while trying to stop him.
According to the police, Shinde snatched a gun from an officer and opened fire on the police while being transported from Badlapur to Taloja jail at around 5:30 pm. Two police officers were also injured when several rounds of bullets were shot in the act.
He was severely injured and was admitted to the hospital where he died .
Akshay Shinde was the prime accuse of the Badlapur rape case where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. On August 17, the police had arrested Shinde for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. He allegedly abused them in the school’s toilet.
The case shook the entire Maharashtra leading to protests across the state. The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The Bombay High Court also directed the police to build a "watertight" case.
Akshay Shinde, who had married thrice, was also accused of forcing his second wife to have “unnatural sex” with him. The Boisar police had filed a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. They later transferred the case to Badlapur (East) station.
The Badlapur rape case had caused a massive outrage in the state leading to protests where people took to Railway tracks to protest and demand justice.