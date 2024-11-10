Baba Siddique Shooter Shiva Kumar, 2 Others Arrested From UP: Mumbai Police

Mumbai police have arrested the main accused in the Baba Siddique murder case along with two others. Shiva Kumar, who was the one who shot fire on the deceased NCP leader was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Sunday. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection to the murder.
As per a report by India Today, Shiva Kumar was arrested while trying to flee to Nepal. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the UP Special Task Force, also arrested Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh for giving shelter to Shiv Kumar and helping him escape to Nepal, the report said.
Shiv Kumar had been on the run since October 12, when Baba Siddique was murdered. According to the reports, he used a 9.9 mm pistol and fired a total of six rounds at Siddique. One of the bullets struck him in the chest leaving him unconscious.
The police investigation linked the murder to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A report by NDTV revealed that during interrogation, according to the police sources, Shiv Kumar admitted that he is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and worked on the instructions of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is believed to be living in Canada.
Before Sunday's arrest, the Mumbai Police had arrested Gaurav Vilas Apune on Friday. According to a report by news agency ANI, Apune, who is a shooter, was a part of plan B of the assassination. Apune revealed in the interrogation that there was a backup plan in case of failure of the original plan. He also revealed that Shubham Lonkar was the mastermind of the plan and had sent Apune and Rupesh Mohol (another arrested accused) to Jharkhand to practice shooting.
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.