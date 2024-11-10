Baba Siddique Shooter Shiva Kumar, 2 Others Arrested From UP: Mumbai Police

Before Sunday's arrest, the Mumbai Police had arrested Gaurav Vilas Apune on Friday. According to a report by news agency ANI, Apune, who is a shooter, was a part of plan B of the assassination. Apune revealed in the interrogation that there was a backup plan in case of failure of the original plan. He also revealed that Shubham Lonkar was the mastermind of the plan and had sent Apune and Rupesh Mohol (another arrested accused) to Jharkhand to practice shooting.