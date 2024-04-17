Ram Navami celebrations are taking place on a grand scale in Ayodhya! The much-awaited 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Ram Lalla Idol has been completed. Visuals of Ram Lalla's forehead being "kissed by the sun" have also gone viral over social media.
As Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple celebrates its first Ram Navami, the 'Divya Abhishek' and 'Surya Tilak' ceremonies were performed on Wednesday in the presence of thousands of devotees.
WATCH: The Moment Ram Lalla's Forehead Was 'Kissed By The Sun'
In the surya tilak ceremony, the Sun's rays directly touched the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol. This is expected to create a divine atmosphere within the temple complex.
The Science Behind The Surya Tilak Ceremony
The divine ceremony was performed with the held on cutting-edge scientific expertise and a team of scientists from IIT Roorkee.
A team of ten scientists from the Central Building Research Institute at IIT Roorkee designed a surya tilak apparatus, which was a combination of mirror and lenses.
Using this apparatus, a 5.8 centimetre beam of light was illuminated onto the idol's forehead.
Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Ramacharla, Scientist and Director at CBRI Roorkee explained the optomechanical system.
"The opto-mechanical system consists of four mirrors and four lenses fitted inside the tilt mechanism and piping systems. The complete cover with an aperture for the tilt mechanism is placed at the top floor to divert the sun rays through mirrors and lenses to the Garbha Girha," he told NDTV.
He added that the final lens and mirror focus were directed on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol facing east.
"The tilt mechanism is used to adjust the first mirror's tilt, sending the sun rays towards the north direction to the 2nd mirror to make the Surya Tilak on every year's Shree Ram Navami," Dr. Ramacharla aded further.
The team from CSIR-CBRI consisted of Dr SK Panigrahi, Dr RS Bisht, Mr Kanti Solanki, Mr V. Chakradhar, Mr Dinesh, and Mr Sameer. Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, Director of CSIR-CBRI.
Mr Rajinder Kotaria, Managing Director of Optica, and his team, Mr Nagraj, Mr Vivek, and Mr Thava Kumar were involved in the execution and installation process of the mechanism and Dr Annapurni S., Director of IIA, Er S Sriram, and Professor Tushar Prabhu joined the team as consultants from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bangalore.