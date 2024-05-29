Awarness Key To Responsible Conduct

The burning desire of an 18-year-old Jyoti for higher education seemed like a distant dream.Literally. The nearest college was 20 unreachable kilometres away from her remote Devipur village in Haryana and in the absence of buses, there was simply no way she could get there. Her parents said a clear NO to the prospect of her commuting 20 km to college daily through unsafe transportation. Get married instead, they told her, in no uncertain terms.
However, Jyoti was made of sterner stuff. As part of an adolescent empowerment programme, she rallied the support of 11 other girls facing a similar dilemma. A signature campaign organised by them garnered the support of 150 peers. Together, they met the local Chief Judicial Magistrate. “Our dreams of higher education are being thwarted simply because we cannot reach the college,” they pleaded. The rest is history.
Moved by their collective resolve, the authorities started a bus service that now connects three panchayats to the college. Result: Jyoti and 18 other girls from her village now attend college, commuting safely and realising their dreams. They are the first generation of girls from the village to do so, and as a virtuous spinoff from their rallying spirit, 11 boys have benefitted, too.
From Awareness to Empowerment
Young people grow up with norms deeply embedded in their societies. Often, such norms can lead to patriarchal behaviours and mindsets, including self-doubts, acceptance of discrimination as a norm and domestic violence, limiting their potential. The pop culture they imbibe from popular media, including films, reinforces such stereotypes and shuts their minds to alternative gender-equal norms.
Awareness programmes on gender equitable behaviours inform individuals about issues but do not equip them with the mechanisms to deal with them. So, they may recognise the problem but rarely, if ever, act, particularly when doing so requires challenging deep-set beliefs and entrenched social impositions.
However, well-thought-out sessions are likely to change this self-perpetuating paradigm by helping the young gain self-efficacy and by empowering them with the agency to act for their rights and navigate the complexities of interpersonal relationships.
Through regular engagements and dialogue with peers and influencers, we can instil confidence and empower youth to take ownership of their lives. Jyoti is a case in point: the empowerment programme gave her the courage and the means to raise her voice not just with peers but also with her seniors and people in authority.
How Awareness Builds Resilience?
Several NGO case studies show the transformative impact of empowered and self-aware youth on communities. Empowered young leaders have prevented child marriages, inspired their peers to pursue higher education, and supported each other in declaring their sexual orientation in remote villages where such declarations are often met with ridicule or hostility. How can we continue to empower and support young people in shaping their outlook? How do we help them develop attitudes and behaviours that align with positive, affirming gender norms that promote equality and justice for all and repudiate violence? Addressing these questions can set in motion a chain of positive action, helping us build a generation of empowered and self-aware youth.
Here are a few ways that can help us build on what we have achieved so far:
Comprehensive life skills education:
A recent survey on life skill awareness among Indian youth by an NGO collaborative shows that there is a need for comprehensive life skills education programmes that go beyond traditional academic curricula. Such programmes can empower youth with essential skills like self-awareness, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and decision-making, making them future-ready.
Media literacy and use of pop culture:
In today’s interconnected world, where social media exerts a profound influence on youth culture, awareness is more critical than ever. The constant barrage of idealised images and curated narratives can distort perceptions of reality, leading to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. By fostering media literacy and critical thinking skills, youth can navigate the digital landscape mindfully.
Mentorship and role models:
It is also important to establish mentorship programmes where experienced individuals or successful peers can handhold and support young people in their personal and professional growth. Adequate exposure to positive role models can inspire self-reflection and motivate youth to set and achieve their goals. Mentorship programmes should be implemented at school levels so that students can have conversations fearlessly about their career aspirations.
Reflection and self-discovery activities:
The introduction of regular reflection sessions and self-discovery activities will encourage youth to explore their strengths, values, fears, insecurities, passions, and aspirations. These activities could include journaling, mindfulness practices, personality assessments, or creative expression workshops, fostering deeper self-awareness and self-understanding.
Awareness serves as a first step towards catalysing people for positive change, promoting informed decision-making, nurturing resilience, and fostering inclusive communities. As we strive to support the next generation and prepare them to be future-ready, let us prioritise awareness initiatives that equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and support systems they need to thrive and provide them with the voice and decision-making power, not just about their own lives but about issues like the environment and gender equity.
The author is CEO, Breakthourgh