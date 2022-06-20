Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Anupam Kher Wraps Shooting Of 'The Signature', Shares First Look Poster

"The Signature" starred by Anupam Kher concluded its shooting on Monday.

Anupam Kher Wraps Shooting Of 'The Signature', Shares First Look Poster
Anupam Kher (Representational image) Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 2:57 pm

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said the filming on his upcoming movie "The Signature" is complete.


Kher took to Instagram to share the wrap announcement and the first look poster of the film.


"FIRST LOOK POSTER: Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award winning director #GajendraAhire. The film is co-produced by #AnupamKherStudio. @mahimachaudhry1 @RanvirShorie @annukapoor (sic)," the 67-year-old actor captioned the post.


Described as a "beautiful story of a common man", "The Signature" is directed by Gajendra Ahire, known for Marathi films "Not Only Mrs Raut" and "The Silence". 


The film is backed by noted producer K C Bokadia and co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio.


"The Signature" marks Kher's 525th film. He will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's "Uunchai".

Related stories

'The Signature': Anupam Kher Announces The Title Of His 525th Film

'Uunchai': Sooraj Barjatya Wraps Up Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Starrer

Anupam Kher Meets PM Narendra Modi, Gifts Him Rudraksha Mala From His Mother

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 