Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

Immediate steps are required by the Central and state governments to provide shelter to children in street situations.

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children
Supreme Court On Steps To Rehabilitate Children amid COVID and Winter - PTI

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 8:44 pm

Against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday directed all District Magistrates to engage with District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), and voluntary organisations to rehabilitate children in street situations.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.V. Nagarathna said: "We direct all DMs to involve DLSA and voluntary organisations in the identification of children on streets without any further delay." 


It added that immediate steps are required by the Central and state governments to provide shelter to children in street situations. It emphasised that children should be shifted to shelter homes and also directed the DMs to upload the information at all stages on the web portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Related stories

PM Modi Delivers State Of World Address In Davos

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Imran Khan Speaks To Vladimir Putin; Praises Russian President For 'Emphatic Statement' Against Islamophobia


The bench further added that state governments and Union Territories should engage with authorities concerned to identify and rehabilitate children, without any further delay.


Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, representing the NCPCR, contended that several states have not uploaded the details of children in street situations on the Bal Swaraj Portal.


The amicus curiae pointed at the absence of information by states and UTs in connection with steps taken for rehabilitation of children who have not been identified.


Citing harsh winters, the bench said there are children who don't have anybody to take care of them and their condition would become worse in northern parts. "Just imagine how they are surviving on the streets. You have to immediately shift them to 'rain basera', shelter homes. This is your duty...Act immediately," said the bench.


Also, citing the third wave of Covid, the top court said it cannot become an excuse for the delay in the rehabilitation of children in street situations, and reiterated that children cannot be ignored. 


Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prasad submitted before the top court that nearly 30,282 children were identified in the state in five districts by NGOs, and the government is attempting to reach them. 


The top court also directed the states to develop a rehabilitation policy for children and seek the NCPCR's assistance in this matter. 


It asked states to file a status report within three weeks and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. 


The top court is hearing a suo motu case in connection with children who have been impacted by the pandemic by losing either one or both the parents.

Tags

National Supreme Court Covid-19 Surge Winter Wave Covid Third Wave Children & The Pandemic
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Clarify Stand On Marital Rape Criminalization: Delhi HC tells Centre

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles