Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Resigns As Lok Sabha MP To Focus On UP Politics

Akhilesh had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. SP won 111 seats in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 3:33 pm

With his eyes set on the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. 

There were speculations on whether Akhilesh would continue as an MP or an MLA but those have now been put to rest.

Akhilesh had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. SP won 111 seats in the state. The party improved its tally compared to 2017 elections when the party won only 49 seats. 

As the principal Opposition party's leader, it is believed Akhilesh will take the role of Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh and work towards building a foundation for the party's bid for 2027 assembly elections. 

With PTI inputs

