3 More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths In Assam, Toll Rises To 47

Three more people died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Friday, taking the toll to 47, as per an official bulletin.

The state reported seven new cases during the day, which took the tally to 294, as per the National Health Mission.

One person each died in Barpeta, Chirang, and Darrang.

Two fresh cases were reported from Jorhat, and one each from Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Kokrajhar.

All the districts, except South Salmara, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong, are affected by the disease.

The highest 44 cases have been reported from Nagaon, followed by Jorhat (39) and Golaghat (34).

All the nine medical colleges in the state and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities in view of the rising cases.

