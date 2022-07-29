Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths In Assam, Toll Rises To 47

Three more people died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Friday, taking the toll to 47, as per an official bulletin.

undefined
70 Children Died In Last Four Days At Gorakhpurs BRD Hospital,15 Due To Encephalitis: Principal PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:03 pm

Three more people died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Friday, taking the toll to 47, as per an official bulletin.

The state reported seven new cases during the day, which took the tally to 294, as per the National Health Mission.

One person each died in Barpeta, Chirang, and Darrang.

Two fresh cases were reported from Jorhat, and one each from Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Kokrajhar.

All the districts, except South Salmara, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong, are affected by the disease.

The highest 44 cases have been reported from Nagaon, followed by Jorhat (39) and Golaghat (34).

All the nine medical colleges in the state and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities in view of the rising cases.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Three More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths Raise Toll To 44 In Assam

Two More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths In Assam, Toll Rise To 41

Three More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths Pushes Toll To 30 In Assam

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087