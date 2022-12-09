G-20 Presidency Belongs To Entire Nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on Friday to discuss issues related to India's G-20 presidency, and said it is a unique opportunity for the country to showcase its strengths.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in the organisation of various G-20 events, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The prime minister pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the country.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during its G-20 presidency and the international media focus on various events, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of states and UTs utilising this opportunity to re-brand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations, according to the statement.

He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G-20 events by a "whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach".

A number of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states and UTs to suitably host G-20 meetings, the statement said.

The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had told an all-party meeting that India's G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

