Clerics Term Dance And Music During Weddings In Jharkhand's Dhanbad 'Un-Islamic Practices'

Jharkhand: The clerics have said that marriages would be solemnized according to Islamic religion and there would be no dance, playing of DJ music and display of fireworks, while saying those violating diktat would be fined.

Clerics issue diktat on marriages in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.(File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 3:38 pm

A group of Muslim clerics has banned “un-Islamic practices” such as dance, playing of loud music and display of fireworks during weddings in a block in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district and said that those who violate the diktat would be fined.

Maulana Masud Akhtar, Head Imam of Sibilibadi Jama Masjid in Nirsa block, on Monday said that the restrictions will begin from December 2.

“We unanimously decided that Nikah (marriage) would be solemnized according to Islamic religion and there would be no dance, playing of DJ music and display of fireworks. Those who will violate the order will be fined Rs 5,100,” Akhtar said. 

“Such practices are not permitted in Islam. These also cause inconvenience to people,” said the head imam who chaired a meeting on Sunday where the decision was taken.

Akhtar said that the marriage has to be solemnized within 11 pm as the time after that is not considered auspicious.

“If anyone tries to perform the Nikah after 11 pm will also be slapped with a fine. The violator of the norm will have to tender a written apology too,” he said.

The cleric appealed to community members to share the decision among their relatives and stakeholders. 

