Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
 Lalu Prasad Admitted To AIIMS General Ward Again After Health Condition Worsens

According to Dr D Bhowmik, a professor in the department of Nephrology, Lalu Prasad was brought to the emergency department around 12.30 pm again and has been admitted in a general ward.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 5:32 pm

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who was discharged from AIIMS here around 3 am after being kept under observation overnight, was brought to the hospital again on Wednesday and admitted in a general ward, official sources said.

The former Bihar chief minister, 73, was first shifted to AIIMS Delhi at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.

"Prasad was kept under observation in the emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and discharged at around 3 am," a source here said on Wednesday morning.

He was brought to the emergency department around 12.30 pm again and has been admitted in a general ward under Dr D Bhowmik, a professor in the department of Nephrology, the source said.

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after hearing the arguments virtually.

The incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said Tuesday.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," he had said. 

Tags

National International Lalu Prasad AIIMS Hospitalized AIIMS General Ward Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajendra Institute Of Medical Sciences (RIMS) CBI Court Hospital
