What Makes Canada A Top Draw For Students Planning To Study Abroad

Canada is a huge country. Its landmass is second-largest in the world, after Russia, but most of the land is uninhabitable due to the extreme tem­peratures. The main education hubs are the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec. Quebec is a French speaking province. It has recently become a major destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. This is because Canada has some of the best options for staying back after graduation with a three-year work permit after graduation on offer as long as you graduate from an accredi­ted institution.

While the top universities in Canada are expensive, there are good universities that offer the same degrees for much less, and graduating from them still allows a student to apply for the post-graduate work permit, and to secure jobs.

Read Also: Planning To Study In The US? Here's A List Of Well-Known Education Hubs

There are several Canadian universities that teach only in French; these are normally based in and around Quebec and offer students from French-speaking countries discounetd fees. If you speak French as a first language, Quebec off­ers several benefits, and after graduation, as long as you have a job offer, you can receive permanent residency within two years.

Canada: Top 25 Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 University of Toronto 27 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1 Canada 2 McGill University 845 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, QC H3A 0G4, Canada 3 The University of British Columbia Â 2329 West Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4, Canada 4 University of Alberta 116 St & 85 Ave, Edmonton, AB T6G 2R3, Canada 5 McMaster University 1280 Main St W, Hamilton, ON L8S 4L8, Canada 6 UniversitÃ© de MontrÃ©al PO Box 6128, Centre-ville Station, MontrÃ©al, Quebec H3C 3J7 7 University of Waterloo 200 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 3G1, Canada 8 The University of Western Ontario 1151 Richmond St, London, ON N6A 3K7, Canada 9 University of Calgary Â 2500 University Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1N4, Canada 10 Queen's University 99 University Ave, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6, Canada 11 University of Ottawa Â 75 Laurier Ave E, Ottawa, ON K1N 6N5, Canada 12 Simon Fraser University 8888 University Dr, Burnaby, BC V5A 1S6, Canada 13 Dalhousie University 6050 University Ave, Halifax, NS B3H 1W5, Canada 14 York University Â 4700 Keele St, Toronto, ON M3J 1P3, Canada 15 UniversitÃ© Laval 2325 Rue de l'UniversitÃ©, Ville de QuÃ©bec, QC G1V 0A6, Canada 16 University of Victoria Â 3800 Finnerty Rd, Victoria, BC V8P 5C2, Canada 17 University of Saskatchewan Â Saskatoon, SK, Canada 18 Concordia University 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, MontrÃ©al, QC H3G 1M8, Canada 19 University of Manitoba 66 Chancellors Cir, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2, Canada 20 University of Guelph 50 Stone Rd E, Guelph, ON N1G 2W1, Canada 21 UniversitÃ© du QuÃ©bec Ã MontrÃ©al Â 405 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H2L 2C4, Canada 22 UniversitÃ© de Sherbrooke 2500 Boulevard de l'UniversitÃ©, Immeuble K1, Sherbrooke, QC J1K 2R1, Canada 23 Carleton University 1125 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1S 5B6, Canada 24 Memorial University of Newfoundland 230 Elizabeth Ave, St. John's, NL A1C 5S7, Canada 25 University of Regina 3737 Wascana Pkwy, Regina, SK S4S 0A2, Canada

Rank 1 Name Of College / University University of Toronto Address 27 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1 Canada Rank 2 Name Of College / University McGill University Address 845 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, QC H3A 0G4, Canada Rank 3 Name Of College / University The University of British Columbia Address Â 2329 West Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4, Canada Rank 4 Name Of College / University University of Alberta Address 116 St & 85 Ave, Edmonton, AB T6G 2R3, Canada Rank 5 Name Of College / University McMaster University Address 1280 Main St W, Hamilton, ON L8S 4L8, Canada Rank 6 Name Of College / University UniversitÃ© de MontrÃ©al Address PO Box 6128, Centre-ville Station, MontrÃ©al, Quebec H3C 3J7 Rank 7 Name Of College / University University of Waterloo Address 200 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 3G1, Canada Rank 8 Name Of College / University The University of Western Ontario Address 1151 Richmond St, London, ON N6A 3K7, Canada Rank 9 Name Of College / University University of Calgary Address Â 2500 University Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1N4, Canada Rank 10 Name Of College / University Queen's University Address 99 University Ave, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6, Canada Rank 11 Name Of College / University University of Ottawa Address Â 75 Laurier Ave E, Ottawa, ON K1N 6N5, Canada Rank 12 Name Of College / University Simon Fraser University Address 8888 University Dr, Burnaby, BC V5A 1S6, Canada Rank 13 Name Of College / University Dalhousie University Address 6050 University Ave, Halifax, NS B3H 1W5, Canada Rank 14 Name Of College / University York University Address Â 4700 Keele St, Toronto, ON M3J 1P3, Canada Rank 15 Name Of College / University UniversitÃ© Laval Address 2325 Rue de l'UniversitÃ©, Ville de QuÃ©bec, QC G1V 0A6, Canada Rank 16 Name Of College / University University of Victoria Address Â 3800 Finnerty Rd, Victoria, BC V8P 5C2, Canada Rank 17 Name Of College / University University of Saskatchewan Address Â Saskatoon, SK, Canada Rank 18 Name Of College / University Concordia University Address 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, MontrÃ©al, QC H3G 1M8, Canada Rank 19 Name Of College / University University of Manitoba Address 66 Chancellors Cir, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2, Canada Rank 20 Name Of College / University University of Guelph Address 50 Stone Rd E, Guelph, ON N1G 2W1, Canada Rank 21 Name Of College / University UniversitÃ© du QuÃ©bec Ã MontrÃ©al Address Â 405 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H2L 2C4, Canada Rank 22 Name Of College / University UniversitÃ© de Sherbrooke Address 2500 Boulevard de l'UniversitÃ©, Immeuble K1, Sherbrooke, QC J1K 2R1, Canada Rank 23 Name Of College / University Carleton University Address 1125 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1S 5B6, Canada Rank 24 Name Of College / University Memorial University of Newfoundland Address 230 Elizabeth Ave, St. John's, NL A1C 5S7, Canada Rank 25 Name Of College / University University of Regina Address 3737 Wascana Pkwy, Regina, SK S4S 0A2, Canada

Copyright: prep4future

There are three main universities in Canada: University of Toronto based in Ontario, McGill University, based in Montreal and the University of British Columbia, based in Vancouver. They consistently compete for the top spot in the rankings, and exchange places based on the subject, with Toronto being best at technology and engineering, and University of BC taking the top spot for psychology and economics.

At the UG level, all top universities score equally. There’s a lot of flexibility to explore subjects. Changing faculties is also not difficult.



At an undergraduate level, there is not much difference between the top universities in Canada, and, with a four-year degree, there is a great deal of flexibility to explore subjects. You do not declare your major until the end of your second year, and changing faculties is not difficult. That is to say, you could start by studying Arts, but change your mind and move to the Sciences if you want.

At a postgraduate level, it is slightly more restricted, given that a master’s degree is more specialised than a bachelor’s degree. But there is still a degree of flexibility in choosing electives.

There is a difference if you are studying business, however, since there is a work experience requirement to study an MBA in Canada. They require three years of post-graduation work experience, the GMAT/GRE and a four-year bachelor’s degree. To apply for an MBA with a three-year degree, you have to have done a year of master’s study or have completed a master’s degree.

Read Also: Despite Brexit And Harsh Visa Restrictions, UK Remains Key Study Destination

The main consideration when studying in Canada is the distance from India, and therefore the expense of travel. It can cost up to 2,000 Canadian Dollars, that is Rs 1,11,250 for a return plane ticket during peak season—Christmas.

Overall, Canada is a good option to consider, as its degrees have the flexibility of the degrees of the US, and it has good options for Jobs after graduation with most degrees.