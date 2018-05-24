The Magazine
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 25 Dental Colleges

Top 10 colleges from 2017 retain their ranks this year too
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences G Delhi 218 219 165 169 132 902 1 0
2 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Manipal 186 219 148 171 132 855 2 0
3 Government Dental College & Hospital G Mumbai 187 220 161 152 114 834 3 0
4 Nair Hospital Dental College G Mumbai 194 219 142 136 128 818 4 0
5 Government Dental College & Research Institute G Bangalore 204 204 140 145 117 809 5 0
6 Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University G Lucknow 162 200 141 173 120 796 6 0
7 Christian Dental College P Ludhiana 194 205 127 159 110 793 7 0
8 SDM College of Dental Sciences P Dharwad 177 200 147 145 114 783 8 0
9 Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science G Rohtak 178 203 133 147 123 783 9 0
10 Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital G Kolkata 201 192 133 142 113 781 10 0
11 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Mangalore 174 195 141 154 106 771 12 1
12 Sri Ramachandra University P Chennai 149 185 142 160 130 765 11 -1
13 SRM Dental College* P Chennai 163 188 133 164 107 756 14 1
14 Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College G Bangalore 152 189 135 161 117 753 13 -1
15 Bapuji Dental College & Hospital P Davangere 160 175 141 156 108 739 15 0
16 College Of Dental Sciences P Davangere 169 200 131 132 100 732 18 2
17 Government Dental College & Hospital G Aurangabad 176 176 128 128 107 715 19 2
18 Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences P Coorg 161 194 130 126 104 714 20 2
19 A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science P Mangalore 152 165 124 163 109 713 17 -2
20 Government Dental College & Hospital* G Nagpur 180 181 105 136 111 712 21 1
21 The Oxford Dental College P Bangalore 172 174 122 130 111 709 24 3
22 Manav Rachna Dental College P Faridabad 165 187 120 124 105 702 25 3
23 Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed To Be University) Dental College & Hospital P Pune 165 209 94 135 97 700 Np  
24 Army College of Dental Sciences P Secunderabad 174 156 127 135 107 699 23 -1
25 Faculty Of Dentistry P Delhi 171 188 115 132 93 699 27 2
  1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered
  2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2018 have been ranked
  3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off.
  4. NR: Not Ranked
