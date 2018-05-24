Top 25 Dental Colleges

|Rank 2018
|Rank 2018
|1
|Name Of Institute
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
218
|Acedmic Excellence
|219
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|165
|Infrastructure
|169
|placement
|132
|Overall Score (1,000)
|902
|Rank 2017
|1
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|2
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Manipal
|Selection Process
|
186
|Acedmic Excellence
|219
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|148
|Infrastructure
|171
|placement
|132
|Overall Score (1,000)
|855
|Rank 2017
|2
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|3
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
187
|Acedmic Excellence
|220
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|161
|Infrastructure
|152
|placement
|114
|Overall Score (1,000)
|834
|Rank 2017
|3
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|4
|Name Of Institute
|Nair Hospital Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
194
|Acedmic Excellence
|219
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|142
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|128
|Overall Score (1,000)
|818
|Rank 2017
|4
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Research Institute
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
204
|Acedmic Excellence
|204
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|140
|Infrastructure
|145
|placement
|117
|Overall Score (1,000)
|809
|Rank 2017
|5
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|6
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Lucknow
|Selection Process
|
162
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|141
|Infrastructure
|173
|placement
|120
|Overall Score (1,000)
|796
|Rank 2017
|6
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|7
|Name Of Institute
|Christian Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ludhiana
|Selection Process
|
194
|Acedmic Excellence
|205
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|127
|Infrastructure
|159
|placement
|110
|Overall Score (1,000)
|793
|Rank 2017
|7
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|8
|Name Of Institute
|SDM College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dharwad
|Selection Process
|
177
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|147
|Infrastructure
|145
|placement
|114
|Overall Score (1,000)
|783
|Rank 2017
|8
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|9
|Name Of Institute
|Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Rohtak
|Selection Process
|
178
|Acedmic Excellence
|203
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|133
|Infrastructure
|147
|placement
|123
|Overall Score (1,000)
|783
|Rank 2017
|9
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|10
|Name Of Institute
|Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kolkata
|Selection Process
|
201
|Acedmic Excellence
|192
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|133
|Infrastructure
|142
|placement
|113
|Overall Score (1,000)
|781
|Rank 2017
|10
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|11
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
174
|Acedmic Excellence
|195
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|141
|Infrastructure
|154
|placement
|106
|Overall Score (1,000)
|771
|Rank 2017
|12
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|12
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Ramachandra University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
149
|Acedmic Excellence
|185
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|142
|Infrastructure
|160
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|765
|Rank 2017
|11
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|13
|Name Of Institute
|SRM Dental College*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
163
|Acedmic Excellence
|188
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|133
|Infrastructure
|164
|placement
|107
|Overall Score (1,000)
|756
|Rank 2017
|14
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|14
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
152
|Acedmic Excellence
|189
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|135
|Infrastructure
|161
|placement
|117
|Overall Score (1,000)
|753
|Rank 2017
|13
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Bapuji Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Davangere
|Selection Process
|
160
|Acedmic Excellence
|175
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|141
|Infrastructure
|156
|placement
|108
|Overall Score (1,000)
|739
|Rank 2017
|15
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|16
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Davangere
|Selection Process
|
169
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|131
|Infrastructure
|132
|placement
|100
|Overall Score (1,000)
|732
|Rank 2017
|18
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|17
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Aurangabad
|Selection Process
|
176
|Acedmic Excellence
|176
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|128
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|107
|Overall Score (1,000)
|715
|Rank 2017
|19
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|18
|Name Of Institute
|Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Coorg
|Selection Process
|
161
|Acedmic Excellence
|194
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|130
|Infrastructure
|126
|placement
|104
|Overall Score (1,000)
|714
|Rank 2017
|20
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|19
|Name Of Institute
|A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
152
|Acedmic Excellence
|165
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|124
|Infrastructure
|163
|placement
|109
|Overall Score (1,000)
|713
|Rank 2017
|17
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2018
|20
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Nagpur
|Selection Process
|
180
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|111
|Overall Score (1,000)
|712
|Rank 2017
|21
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|21
|Name Of Institute
|The Oxford Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
172
|Acedmic Excellence
|174
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|122
|Infrastructure
|130
|placement
|111
|Overall Score (1,000)
|709
|Rank 2017
|24
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|22
|Name Of Institute
|Manav Rachna Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Faridabad
|Selection Process
|
165
|Acedmic Excellence
|187
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|120
|Infrastructure
|124
|placement
|105
|Overall Score (1,000)
|702
|Rank 2017
|25
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|23
|Name Of Institute
|Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed To Be University) Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
165
|Acedmic Excellence
|209
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|94
|Infrastructure
|135
|placement
|97
|Overall Score (1,000)
|700
|Rank 2017
|Np
|Change
|Rank 2018
|24
|Name Of Institute
|Army College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Secunderabad
|Selection Process
|
174
|Acedmic Excellence
|156
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|127
|Infrastructure
|135
|placement
|107
|Overall Score (1,000)
|699
|Rank 2017
|23
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|25
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dentistry
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
171
|Acedmic Excellence
|188
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|115
|Infrastructure
|132
|placement
|93
|Overall Score (1,000)
|699
|Rank 2017
|27
|Change
|2
- The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered
- Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2018 have been ranked
- It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off.
- NR: Not Ranked
