Top 20 Hotel Management Colleges

|Rank 2018
|1
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|227
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|156
|Infrastructure
|186
|placement
|140
|Overall Score (1,000)
|859
|Rank 2017
|1
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|2
|Name Of Institute
|Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Manipal
|Selection Process
|
133
|Acedmic Excellence
|224
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|171
|Infrastructure
|182
|placement
|126
|Overall Score (1,000)
|836
|Rank 2017
|2
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|3
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|233
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|156
|Infrastructure
|179
|placement
|124
|Overall Score (1,000)
|833
|Rank 2017
|3
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|4
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|219
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|163
|Infrastructure
|178
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|832
|Rank 2017
|4
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
158
|Acedmic Excellence
|213
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|142
|Infrastructure
|167
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|809
|Rank 2017
|5
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|6
|Name Of Institute
|Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
103
|Acedmic Excellence
|217
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|152
|Infrastructure
|175
|placement
|128
|Overall Score (1,000)
|775
|Rank 2017
|6
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|7
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Gwalior
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|210
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|124
|Infrastructure
|170
|placement
|126
|Overall Score (1,000)
|773
|Rank 2017
|9
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|8
|Name Of Institute
|Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
93
|Acedmic Excellence
|222
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|156
|Infrastructure
|188
|placement
|111
|Overall Score (1,000)
|770
|Rank 2017
|8
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|9
|Name Of Institute
|NSHM School of Hotel Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Durgapur
|Selection Process
|
87
|Acedmic Excellence
|229
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|132
|Infrastructure
|191
|placement
|118
|Overall Score (1,000)
|756
|Rank 2017
|10
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|10
|Name Of Institute
|School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Navi Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
133
|Acedmic Excellence
|163
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|156
|Infrastructure
|174
|placement
|123
|Overall Score (1,000)
|749
|Rank 2017
|12
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|11
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|DehraDun
|Selection Process
|
133
|Acedmic Excellence
|187
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|126
|Infrastructure
|168
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|744
|Rank 2017
|11
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|12
|Name Of Institute
|T. John College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
138
|Acedmic Excellence
|182
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136
|Infrastructure
|165
|placement
|119
|Overall Score (1,000)
|740
|Rank 2017
|14
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|13
|Name Of Institute
|Amity School of Hospitality*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
88
|Acedmic Excellence
|216
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136
|Infrastructure
|163
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|725
|Rank 2017
|16
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|14
|Name Of Institute
|Chitkara School of Hospitality
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Patiala
|Selection Process
|
80
|Acedmic Excellence
|203
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136
|Infrastructure
|181
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|721
|Rank 2017
|17
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|15
|Name Of Institute
|International Institute of Hotel Management*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kolkata
|Selection Process
|
77
|Acedmic Excellence
|203
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|150
|Infrastructure
|166
|placement
|124
|Overall Score (1,000)
|719
|Rank 2017
|15
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|16
|Name Of Institute
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Gurdaspur
|Selection Process
|
118
|Acedmic Excellence
|196
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|179
|placement
|112
|Overall Score (1,000)
|718
|Rank 2017
|21
|Change
|5
|Rank 2018
|17
|Name Of Institute
|Institute Of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Guwahati
|Selection Process
|
132
|Acedmic Excellence
|188
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|116
|Infrastructure
|164
|placement
|116
|Overall Score (1,000)
|716
|Rank 2017
|Np
|Change
|Rank 2018
|18
|Name Of Institute
|Amrapali Institute of Hotel Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Nainital
|Selection Process
|
93
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|121
|Infrastructure
|181
|placement
|113
|Overall Score (1,000)
|708
|Rank 2017
|20
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|19
|Name Of Institute
|M.M.Institute of Computer Technology & Business*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ambala
|Selection Process
|
92
|Acedmic Excellence
|172
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|121
|Infrastructure
|194
|placement
|122
|Overall Score (1,000)
|701
|Rank 2017
|18
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|20
|Name Of Institute
|Oriental School of Hotel Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Wayanad
|Selection Process
|
115
