04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 20 Hotel Management Colleges

Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa tops the charts
Top 20 Hotel Management Colleges
2018-05-25T19:02:04+0530
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa G Delhi 150 227 156 186 140 859 1 0
2 Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration* P Manipal 133 224 171 182 126 836 2 0
3 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Chennai 142 233 156 179 124 833 3 0
4 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Mumbai 150 219 163 178 121 832 4 0
5 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Hyderabad 158 213 142 167 130 809 5 0
6 Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology P Bangalore 103 217 152 175 128 775 6 0
7 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Gwalior 142 210 124 170 126 773 9 2
8 Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology P Delhi 93 222 156 188 111 770 8 0
9 NSHM School of Hotel Management P Durgapur 87 229 132 191 118 756 10 1
10 School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies P Navi Mumbai 133 163 156 174 123 749 12 2
11 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G DehraDun 133 187 126 168 130 744 11 0
12 T. John College P Bangalore 138 182 136 165 119 740 14 2
13 Amity School of Hospitality* P Noida 88 216 136 163 121 725 16 3
14 Chitkara School of Hospitality P Patiala 80 203 136 181 121 721 17 3
15 International Institute of Hotel Management* P Kolkata 77 203 150 166 124 719 15 0
16 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition G Gurdaspur 118 196 113 179 112 718 21 5
17 Institute Of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Guwahati 132 188 116 164 116 716 Np  
18 Amrapali Institute of Hotel Management P Nainital 93 200 121 181 113 708 20 2
19 M.M.Institute of Computer Technology & Business* P Ambala 92 172 121 194 122 701 18 -1
20 Oriental School of Hotel Management P Wayanad 115 143 134 179 117 688 23 3
