Top 20 Fashion Technology Colleges

|Rank 2018
|1
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Navi Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
188
|Acedmic Excellence
|208
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|174
|Infrastructure
|168
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|867
|Rank 2017
|2
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|2
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
218
|Acedmic Excellence
|235
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|175
|Infrastructure
|110
|placement
|124
|Overall Score (1,000)
|862
|Rank 2017
|1
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|3
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
191
|Acedmic Excellence
|218
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|140
|Infrastructure
|124
|placement
|113
|Overall Score (1,000)
|785
|Rank 2017
|3
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|4
|Name Of Institute
|Pearl Academy
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
154
|Acedmic Excellence
|210
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|164
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|124
|Overall Score (1,000)
|768
|Rank 2017
|4
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|5
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
176
|Acedmic Excellence
|192
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|134
|Infrastructure
|123
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|747
|Rank 2017
|5
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|6
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Patna
|Selection Process
|
98
|Acedmic Excellence
|232
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|153
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|117
|Overall Score (1,000)
|727
|Rank 2017
|6
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|7
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kolkata
|Selection Process
|
146
|Acedmic Excellence
|206
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|146
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|101
|Overall Score (1,000)
|727
|Rank 2017
|7
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|8
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
184
|Acedmic Excellence
|213
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|103
|Infrastructure
|113
|placement
|105
|Overall Score (1,000)
|718
|Rank 2017
|8
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|9
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mohali
|Selection Process
|
195
|Acedmic Excellence
|203
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|118
|Infrastructure
|106
|placement
|95
|Overall Score (1,000)
|716
|Rank 2017
|9
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|10
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Tirupur
|Selection Process
|
188
|Acedmic Excellence
|186
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107
|Infrastructure
|113
|placement
|105
|Overall Score (1,000)
|698
|Rank 2017
|10
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|11
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bhubaneswar
|Selection Process
|
110
|Acedmic Excellence
|197
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|125
|Infrastructure
|123
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|676
|Rank 2017
|12
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|12
|Name Of Institute
|Pearl Academy
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Jaipur
|Selection Process
|
109
|Acedmic Excellence
|195
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|149
|Infrastructure
|108
|placement
|112
|Overall Score (1,000)
|672
|Rank 2017
|11
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|13
|Name Of Institute
|School of Fashion Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
158
|Acedmic Excellence
|184
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114
|Infrastructure
|104
|placement
|109
|Overall Score (1,000)
|669
|Rank 2017
|15
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|14
|Name Of Institute
|Army Institute Of Fashion & Design
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
140
|Acedmic Excellence
|174
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101
|Infrastructure
|114
|placement
|109
|Overall Score (1,000)
|638
|Rank 2017
|13
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Amity School Of Fashion Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
113
|Acedmic Excellence
|199
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88
|Infrastructure
|110
|placement
|107
|Overall Score (1,000)
|618
|Rank 2017
|16
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|16
|Name Of Institute
|NIFT
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kannur
|Selection Process
|
126
|Acedmic Excellence
|180
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|79
|Overall Score (1,000)
|614
|Rank 2017
|17
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|17
|Name Of Institute
|Nehru Arts & Science College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Coimbatore
|Selection Process
|
141
|Acedmic Excellence
|147
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|73
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|80
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569
|Rank 2017
|19
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|18
|Name Of Institute
|T.John College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
125
|Acedmic Excellence
|112
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105
|Infrastructure
|114
|placement
|105
|Overall Score (1,000)
|561
|Rank 2017
|Np
|Change
|Rank 2018
|19
|Name Of Institute
|Symbiosis Institute Of Design
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
118
|Acedmic Excellence
|165
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|90
|Infrastructure
|101
|placement
|82
|Overall Score (1,000)
|556
|Rank 2017
|20
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|20
|Name Of Institute
|Pearl Academy (Noida Campus)
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Greater Noida
|Selection Process
|
104
