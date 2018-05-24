The Magazine
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 20 Fashion Technology Colleges

NIFT Mumbai jumps a spot
outlookindia.com
2018-05-25T19:03:55+0530
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 NIFT G Navi Mumbai 188 208 174 168 130 867 2 1
2 NIFT G Delhi 218 235 175 110 124 862 1 -1
3 NIFT G Bangalore 191 218 140 124 113 785 3 0
4 Pearl Academy P Delhi 154 210 164 116 124 768 4 0
5 NIFT G Chennai 176 192 134 123 121 747 5 0
6 NIFT G Patna 98 232 153 128 117 727 6 0
7 NIFT G Kolkata 146 206 146 128 101 727 7 0
8 NIFT G Hyderabad 184 213 103 113 105 718 8 0
9 NIFT G Mohali 195 203 118 106 95 716 9 0
10 NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion P Tirupur 188 186 107 113 105 698 10 0
11 NIFT G Bhubaneswar 110 197 125 123 121 676 12 1
12 Pearl Academy P Jaipur 109 195 149 108 112 672 11 -1
13 School of Fashion Technology G Pune 158 184 114 104 109 669 15 2
14 Army Institute Of Fashion & Design P Bangalore 140 174 101 114 109 638 13 -1
15 Amity School Of Fashion Technology P Noida 113 199 88 110 107 618 16 1
16 NIFT P Kannur 126 180 114 116 79 614 17 1
17 Nehru Arts & Science College P Coimbatore 141 147 73 128 80 569 19 2
18 T.John College P Bangalore 125 112 105 114 105 561 Np  
19 Symbiosis Institute Of Design P Pune 118 165 90 101 82 556 20 1
20 Pearl Academy (Noida Campus) P Greater Noida 104 124 94 101 105 528 Np  
Rank 2018 1
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Navi Mumbai
Selection Process

188
Acedmic Excellence 208
Personality Development & Indel Interface 174
Infrastructure 168
placement 130
Overall Score (1,000) 867
Rank 2017 2
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 2
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

218
Acedmic Excellence 235
Personality Development & Indel Interface 175
Infrastructure 110
placement 124
Overall Score (1,000) 862
Rank 2017 1
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 3
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bangalore
Selection Process

191
Acedmic Excellence 218
Personality Development & Indel Interface 140
Infrastructure 124
placement 113
Overall Score (1,000) 785
Rank 2017 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 4
Name Of Institute Pearl Academy

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

154
Acedmic Excellence 210
Personality Development & Indel Interface 164
Infrastructure 116
placement 124
Overall Score (1,000) 768
Rank 2017 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 5
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection Process

176
Acedmic Excellence 192
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134
Infrastructure 123
placement 121
Overall Score (1,000) 747
Rank 2017 5
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 6
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Patna
Selection Process

98
Acedmic Excellence 232
Personality Development & Indel Interface 153
Infrastructure 128
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 727
Rank 2017 6
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 7
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kolkata
Selection Process

146
Acedmic Excellence 206
Personality Development & Indel Interface 146
Infrastructure 128
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 727
Rank 2017 7
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 8
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

184
Acedmic Excellence 213
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103
Infrastructure 113
placement 105
Overall Score (1,000) 718
Rank 2017 8
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 9
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mohali
Selection Process

195
Acedmic Excellence 203
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118
Infrastructure 106
placement 95
Overall Score (1,000) 716
Rank 2017 9
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 10
Name Of Institute NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Tirupur
Selection Process

188
Acedmic Excellence 186
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107
Infrastructure 113
placement 105
Overall Score (1,000) 698
Rank 2017 10
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 11
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bhubaneswar
Selection Process

110
Acedmic Excellence 197
Personality Development & Indel Interface 125
Infrastructure 123
placement 121
Overall Score (1,000) 676
Rank 2017 12
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 12
Name Of Institute Pearl Academy

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

109
Acedmic Excellence 195
Personality Development & Indel Interface 149
Infrastructure 108
placement 112
Overall Score (1,000) 672
Rank 2017 11
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 13
Name Of Institute School of Fashion Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Pune
Selection Process

158
Acedmic Excellence 184
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 104
placement 109
Overall Score (1,000) 669
Rank 2017 15
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 14
Name Of Institute Army Institute Of Fashion & Design

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

140
Acedmic Excellence 174
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 114
placement 109
Overall Score (1,000) 638
Rank 2017 13
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 15
Name Of Institute Amity School Of Fashion Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

113
Acedmic Excellence 199
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88
Infrastructure 110
placement 107
Overall Score (1,000) 618
Rank 2017 16
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 16
Name Of Institute NIFT

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kannur
Selection Process

126
Acedmic Excellence 180
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 116
placement 79
Overall Score (1,000) 614
Rank 2017 17
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 17
Name Of Institute Nehru Arts & Science College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection Process

141
Acedmic Excellence 147
Personality Development & Indel Interface 73
Infrastructure 128
placement 80
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 19
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 18
Name Of Institute T.John College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

125
Acedmic Excellence 112
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105
Infrastructure 114
placement 105
Overall Score (1,000) 561
Rank 2017 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2018 19
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Design

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

118
Acedmic Excellence 165
Personality Development & Indel Interface 90
Infrastructure 101
placement 82
Overall Score (1,000) 556
Rank 2017 20
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 20
Name Of Institute Pearl Academy (Noida Campus)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Greater Noida
Selection Process

104

