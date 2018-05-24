Top 20 Architecture Colleges

|Rank 2018
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2017
|Change
|1
|Sir J.J.College Of Architecture
|G
|Mumbai
|220
|225
|136
|176
|128
|885
|1
|0
|2
|Department Of Architecture & Planning*
|G
|Roorkee
|201
|218
|140
|182
|117
|858
|3
|1
|3
|Chandigarh College Of Architecture *
|G
|Chandigarh
|203
|216
|141
|169
|113
|842
|4
|1
|4
|Department Of Architecture, NIT Kozhikode*
|G
|Kozikode
|203
|203
|137
|175
|105
|823
|5
|1
|5
|Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia)
|G
|New Delhi
|159
|208
|142
|183
|120
|812
|6
|1
|6
|JNAFAU School Of Planning & Architecture *
|G
|Hyderabad
|225
|200
|103
|157
|124
|808
|7
|1
|7
|School Of Planning & Architecture*
|G
|Bhopal
|153
|196
|142
|156
|108
|755
|9
|2
|8
|Faculty Of Architecture, MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology)
|P
|Manipal
|128
|179
|130
|161
|95
|692
|10
|2
|9
|R.V.College Of Architecture
|P
|Bangalore
|135
|174
|107
|133
|101
|649
|12
|3
|10
|Integral University
|P
|Lucknow
|128
|144
|122
|148
|89
|631
|13
|3
|11
|The Oxford School Of Architecture
|p
|Bangalore
|145
|131
|109
|145
|96
|626
|Np
|12
|Dr.K.N.Modi University (School Of Architecture)*
|P
|Newai
|158
|125
|104
|172
|62
|622
|14
|2
|13
|BMS College Of Architecture (Formerly Dept. of Architecture)
|P
|Bangalore
|118
|170
|116
|115
|86
|605
|11
|-2
|14
|School Of Planning & Architecture Poornima University
|P
|Jaipur
|136
|142
|102
|125
|94
|599
|Np
|15
|Amity School Of Architecture & Planning*
|P
|Noida
|138
|147
|84
|106
|94
|570
|15
|0
|16
|Aayojan School Of Architecture*
|P
|Jaipur
|161
|124
|77
|103
|101
|566
|16
|0
|17
|SCMS School Of Architecture
|P
|Ernakulam
|126
|123
|101
|125
|85
|560
|Np
|18
|School Of Architecture & Planning (SAP), Sharda University*
|P
|Greater Noida
|124
|153
|103
|113
|62
|554
|17
|-1
|19
|Royal School Of Architecture
|P
|Guwahati
|130
|114
|98
|118
|88
|548
|Np
|20
|Lingayas University*
|P
|Faridabad
|94
|130
|107
|133
|69
|533
|18
|-2
