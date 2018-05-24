The Magazine
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 20 Architecture Colleges

Department Of Architecture & Planning Roorkie finds a place at rank 2
Top 20 Architecture Colleges
2018-05-25T19:25:42+0530
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 Sir J.J.College Of Architecture G Mumbai 220 225 136 176 128 885 1 0
2 Department Of Architecture & Planning* G Roorkee 201 218 140 182 117 858 3 1
3 Chandigarh College Of Architecture * G Chandigarh 203 216 141 169 113 842 4 1
4 Department Of Architecture, NIT Kozhikode* G Kozikode 203 203 137 175 105 823 5 1
5 Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia) G New Delhi 159 208 142 183 120 812 6 1
6 JNAFAU School Of Planning & Architecture * G Hyderabad 225 200 103 157 124 808 7 1
7 School Of Planning & Architecture* G Bhopal 153 196 142 156 108 755 9 2
8 Faculty Of Architecture, MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology) P Manipal 128 179 130 161 95 692 10 2
9 R.V.College Of Architecture P Bangalore 135 174 107 133 101 649 12 3
10 Integral University P Lucknow 128 144 122 148 89 631 13 3
11 The Oxford School Of Architecture p Bangalore 145 131 109 145 96 626 Np  
12 Dr.K.N.Modi University (School Of Architecture)* P Newai 158 125 104 172 62 622 14 2
13 BMS College Of Architecture (Formerly Dept. of Architecture) P Bangalore 118 170 116 115 86 605 11 -2
14 School Of Planning & Architecture Poornima University P Jaipur 136 142 102 125 94 599 Np  
15 Amity School Of Architecture & Planning* P Noida 138 147 84 106 94 570 15 0
16 Aayojan School Of Architecture* P Jaipur 161 124 77 103 101 566 16 0
17 SCMS School Of Architecture P Ernakulam 126 123 101 125 85 560 Np  
18 School Of Architecture & Planning (SAP), Sharda University* P Greater Noida 124 153 103 113 62 554 17 -1
19 Royal School Of Architecture P Guwahati 130 114 98 118 88 548 Np  
20 Lingayas University* P Faridabad 94 130 107 133 69 533 18 -2
