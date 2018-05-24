The Magazine
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 15 Mass Comm Colleges

The top 5 from 2017 retain their ranks
Top 15 Mass Comm Colleges
outlookindia.com
2018-05-25T19:05:51+0530
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia G Delhi 201 214 160 197 128 899 1 0
2 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P Pune 200 205 134 213 125 876 2 0
3 Xavier Institute of Communications P Mumbai 219 195 134 163 134 844 3 0
4 Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad P Hyderabad 191 219 133 186 109 839 4 0
5 Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media P Bangalore 162 175 140 185 119 780 5 0
6 School Of Communication P Manipal 154 184 138 178 120 775 6 0
7 Social Communications Media Department, SCM Sophia P Mumbai 197 176 124 164 113 773 7 0
8 Amity School Of Communication * P Noida 150 186 120 183 109 747 9 1
9 Manorama School of Communication P Kottayam 156 199 97 175 118 744 8 -1
10 Institute Of Management Studies Noida* P Noida 148 171 115 178 117 729 10 0
11 NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD) P Kolkata 135 206 121 166 100 728 11 0
12 Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication P Delhi 135 199 122 160 104 720 12 0
13 National Institute Of Mass Communication & Journalism P Ahmedabad 162 160 120 140 118 700 Np  
14 St. Joseph College Of Communication P Kottayam 104 140 143 170 109 665 13 -1
15 Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies - VIPS P Delhi 133 147 115 158 101 653 14 -1
Rank 2018 1
Name Of Institute A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

201
Acedmic Excellence 214
Personality Development & Indel Interface 160
Infrastructure 197
placement 128
Overall Score (1,000) 899
Rank 2017 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 2
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

200
Acedmic Excellence 205
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134
Infrastructure 213
placement 125
Overall Score (1,000) 876
Rank 2017 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 3
Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Communications

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

219
Acedmic Excellence 195
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134
Infrastructure 163
placement 134
Overall Score (1,000) 844
Rank 2017 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 4
Name Of Institute Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

191
Acedmic Excellence 219
Personality Development & Indel Interface 133
Infrastructure 186
placement 109
Overall Score (1,000) 839
Rank 2017 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 5
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

162
Acedmic Excellence 175
Personality Development & Indel Interface 140
Infrastructure 185
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 780
Rank 2017 5
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 6
Name Of Institute School Of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

154
Acedmic Excellence 184
Personality Development & Indel Interface 138
Infrastructure 178
placement 120
Overall Score (1,000) 775
Rank 2017 6
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 7
Name Of Institute Social Communications Media Department, SCM Sophia

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

197
Acedmic Excellence 176
Personality Development & Indel Interface 124
Infrastructure 164
placement 113
Overall Score (1,000) 773
Rank 2017 7
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 8
Name Of Institute Amity School Of Communication *

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

150
Acedmic Excellence 186
Personality Development & Indel Interface 120
Infrastructure 183
placement 109
Overall Score (1,000) 747
Rank 2017 9
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 9
Name Of Institute Manorama School of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kottayam
Selection Process

156
Acedmic Excellence 199
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97
Infrastructure 175
placement 118
Overall Score (1,000) 744
Rank 2017 8
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 10
Name Of Institute Institute Of Management Studies Noida*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

148
Acedmic Excellence 171
Personality Development & Indel Interface 115
Infrastructure 178
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 729
Rank 2017 10
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 11
Name Of Institute NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kolkata
Selection Process

135
Acedmic Excellence 206
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121
Infrastructure 166
placement 100
Overall Score (1,000) 728
Rank 2017 11
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 12
Name Of Institute Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

135
Acedmic Excellence 199
Personality Development & Indel Interface 122
Infrastructure 160
placement 104
Overall Score (1,000) 720
Rank 2017 12
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 13
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Mass Communication & Journalism

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process

162
Acedmic Excellence 160
Personality Development & Indel Interface 120
Infrastructure 140
placement 118
Overall Score (1,000) 700
Rank 2017 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2018 14
Name Of Institute St. Joseph College Of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kottayam
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 140
Personality Development & Indel Interface 143
Infrastructure 170
placement 109
Overall Score (1,000) 665
Rank 2017 13
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 15
Name Of Institute Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies - VIPS

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

133

