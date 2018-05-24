Top 100 Engineering Colleges

|Rank 2018
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2017
|Change
|1
|IIT, Bombay*
|G
|Mumbai
|213
|229
|168
|194
|133
|937
|2
|1
|2
|IIT, Delhi
|G
|Delhi
|208
|228
|169
|190
|138
|933
|1
|-1
|3
|IIT, Kharagpur*
|G
|Kharagpur
|217
|231
|160
|192
|128
|927
|3
|0
|4
|IIT, Kanpur
|G
|Kanpur
|204
|228
|162
|186
|135
|915
|4
|0
|5
|Birla Institute Of Technology & Science
|P
|Pilani
|182
|216
|150
|178
|138
|865
|5
|0
|6
|NIT, Karnataka
|G
|Mangalore
|175
|200
|136
|173
|121
|806
|6
|0
|7
|College Of Engineering, Guindy*
|P
|Chennai
|210
|169
|137
|141
|100
|757
|7
|0
|8
|Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*
|G
|New Delhi
|150
|180
|133
|159
|129
|751
|8
|0
|9
|VIT University*
|P
|Vellore
|142
|181
|162
|148
|108
|740
|9
|0
|10
|Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad
|G
|Dhanbad
|169
|222
|136
|116
|94
|737
|13
|3
|11
|College Of Engineering, Pune
|G
|Pune
|166
|176
|133
|142
|117
|734
|10
|-1
|12
|IIIT, Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|149
|181
|129
|156
|119
|734
|11
|-1
|13
|Delhi Technological University*
|G
|New-Delhi
|144
|193
|130
|138
|123
|727
|14
|1
|14
|IIIT, Allahabad
|G
|Allahabad
|150
|181
|118
|149
|127
|725
|12
|-2
|15
|Manipal Institute Of Technology
|P
|Manipal
|162
|182
|128
|147
|97
|715
|15
|0
|16
|University Institute Of Engineering
|P
|Chandigarh
|142
|169
|139
|154
|103
|707
|16
|0
|17
|PSG College of Technology
|P
|Coimbatore
|143
|167
|129
|159
|100
|698
|17
|0
|18
|Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology
|G
|Nagpur
|144
|184
|106
|169
|89
|692
|18
|0
|19
|Birla Institute Of Technology*
|P
|Ranchi
|164
|180
|113
|165
|63
|685
|21
|2
|20
|M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology
|p
|Bangalore
|138
|146
|113
|172
|107
|676
|20
|0
|21
|The National Institute Of Engineering
|G
|Mysore
|141
|167
|130
|145
|90
|673
|22
|1
|22
|University College Of Engineering*
|G
|Hyderabad
|141
|161
|110
|160
|98
|669
|23
|1
|23
|Thapar University
|P
|Patiala
|128
|175
|123
|141
|96
|664
|19
|-4
|24
|B.I.T Sindri*
|G
|Dhanbad
|168
|163
|96
|145
|84
|656
|25
|1
|25
|Institute Of Technology
|P
|Ahmedabad
|142
|168
|104
|138
|82
|634
|26
|1
|26
|Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering
|P
|Mumbai
|126
|149
|111
|144
|102
|632
|33
|7
|27
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|P
|Kalavakkam
|132
|154
|127
|126
|92
|631
|24
|-3
|28
|SRM Engineering College*
|P
|Chennai
|118
|142
|136
|139
|92
|626
|27
|-1
|29
|Mepco Schlenk Engineering College*
|P
|Sivakasi
|134
|167
|88
|156
|76
|621
|30
|1
|30
|SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering)
|P
|Mumbai
|116
|142
|129
|144
|89
|620
|29
|-1
|31
|Government College Of Engineering
|G
|Amravati
|127
|129
|116
|160
|86
|619
|28
|-3
|32
|Thiagarajar College Of Engineering
|G
|Madurai
|140
|145
|117
|128
|85
|615
|31
|-1
|33
|Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College
|G
|Ludhiana
|139
|147
|123
|128
|77
|613
|35
|2
|34
|Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology ,Aligarh*
|G
|Aligarh
|128
|160
|113
|128
|84
|613
|36
|2
|35
|Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|125
|131
|116
|151
|89
|611
|32
|-3
|36
|Govt.Model Engineering College
|G
|Cochin
|124
|136
|121
|140
|84
|605
|37
|1
|37
|KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology
|P
|Belagavi
|117
|128
|118
|128
|108
|599
|100
|63
|38
|Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology
|P
|Erode
|128
|152
|116
|146
|56
|599
|41
|3
|39
|Symbiosis Institute Of Technology
|P
|Pune
|121
|170
|92
|128
|85
|596
|42
|3
|40
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation
|P
|Vaddeswaram
|128
|129
|92
|136
|110
|595
|NP
|41
|PES University
|P
|Bangalore
|118
|143
|111
|123
|99
|594
|39
|-2
|42
|Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering
|P
|Shimoga
|132
|156
|86
|149
|71
|593
|46
|4
|43
|BMS Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Bangalore
|127
|138
|99
|146
|81
|590
|43
|0
|44
|Cummins College of Engineering for Women
|P
|Pune
|121
|142
|103
|126
|97
|589
|51
|7
|45
|Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|108
|155
|85
|144
|96
|589
|45
|0
|45
|BMS College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|123
|145
|87
|141
|92
|588
|44
|-1
|47
|Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Noida
|126
|148
|95
|141
|77
|587
|48
|1
|48
|Sri Sairam Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|118
|157
|96
|143
|73
|586
|50
|2
|49
|Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management
|P
|Nagpur
|120
|143
|104
|141
|76
|584
|49
|0
|50
|Acharya Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|116
|114
|101
|148
|104
|583
|NP
|51
|Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Bhilai
|116
|132
|104
|136
|94
|582
|34
|-17
|52
|Erode Sengunthar Engineering College
|P
|Erode
|136
|134
|82
|128
|101
|581
|NP
|53
|Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Dharwad
|128
|139
|101
|136
|76
|580
|54
|1
|54
|Army Institute Of Technology
|P
|Pune
|106
|134
|105
|138
|94
|577
|64
|10
|55
|The Northcap University
|P
|Gurgaon
|111
|151
|83
|146
|86
|577
|58
|3
|56
|KCG College Of Technology
|P
|Chennai
|98
|126
|113
|137
|102
|576
|NP
|57
|Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science
|P
|Hyderabad
|121
|151
|78
|128
|98
|576
|NP
|58
|National Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Berhampur
|113
|144
|104
|137
|77
|574
|61
|3
|59
|Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|120
|146
|101
|130
|77
|574
|62
|3
|60
|Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|129
|127
|107
|127
|84
|574
|57
|-3
|61
|Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|108
|126
|114
|122
|104
|574
|55
|-6
|62
|JSS Academy Of Technical Education
|P
|Bangalore
|121
|144
|97
|133
|78
|573
|63
|1
|63
|B.V.Raju Institute Of Technology
|P
|Narsapur
|127
|138
|85
|118
|102
|569
|NP
|64
|P.E.S College Of Engineering
|G
|Mandya
|112
|128
|113
|138
|78
|569
|69
|5
|65
|M V J College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|122
|118
|97
|148
|84
|569
|56
|-9
|66
|Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering
|P
|Ahmednagar
(Kopargaon)
|116
|140
|110
|139
|64
|569
|53
|-13
|67
|The Oxford College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|118
|122
|91
|136
|102
|569
|NP
|68
|KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Belgaum
|128
|124
|83
|157
|77
|568
|40
|-28
|69
|Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Ernakulam
|117
|128
|111
|138
|73
|567
|59
|-10
|70
|Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Meerut
|108
|143
|78
|132
|106
|567
|NP
|71
|T.John Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|110
|121
|105
|128
|103
|567
|NP
|72
|Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Noida
|104
|125
|99
|148
|90
|567
|72
|0
|73
|JIS College Of Engineering
|P
|West Bengal
|129
|147
|84
|112
|94
|566
|67
|-6
|74
|Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|104
|165
|93
|130
|74
|566
|70
|-4
|75
|JSS Mahavidyapeetha
|P
|Mysore
|124
|116
|102
|118
|106
|566
|NP
|76
|Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Chennai
|112
|132
|83
|131
|106
|564
|NP
|77
|IMS Engineering College
|P
|Ghaziabad
|109
|131
|108
|132
|84
|564
|68
|-9
|78
|Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology
|P
|Mumbai
|103
|110
|114
|134
|102
|563
|NP
|79
|ST Joseph's College Engineering & Technology
|P
|Kottyam
|102
|141
|103
|114
|102
|562
|NP
|80
|Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology
|P
|Sikkim
|112
|122
|99
|152
|77
|562
|71
|-9
|81
|SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Ernakulam
|107
|138
|95
|136
|84
|561
|73
|-8
|82
|University Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Chandigarh
|109
|144
|107
|143
|56
|560
|82
|0
|83
|Maharashtra Institute Of Technology
|P
|Aurangabad
|123
|129
|101
|130
|77
|560
|76
|-7
|84
|J.B.Institute Of Technology
|P
|Dehradun
|116
|142
|74
|146
|83
|560
|78
|-6
|85
|SS College of Engineering (Formerly Shirdi Sai Engineering College)
|P
|Bangalore
|109
|130
|101
|137
|81
|559
|77
|-8
|86
|SPHOORTHY Engineering College
|P
|Hyderabad
|106
|128
|94
|128
|102
|558
|NP
|87
|Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center
|P
|Jaipur
|107
|129
|113
|123
|85
|557
|79
|-8
|88
|Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University
|P
|Pune
|103
|106
|97
|145
|106
|557
|NP
|89
|S.A. Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|109
|133
|107
|139
|68
|557
|81
|-8
|90
|M.S. Engineering College
|P
|Bangalore
|79
|152
|105
|132
|88
|557
|89
|-1
|91
|Sreenidhi Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|102
|126
|88
|148
|92
|556
|NP
|92
|R.M.K. Engineering College
|P
|Kavaripettai
|117
|123
|100
|131
|82
|554
|80
|-12
|93
|Kuppam Engineering College
|P
|Kuppam
|106
|127
|82
|160
|78
|553
|83
|-10
|94
|Sambhram Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|96
|143
|84
|131
|98
|552
|NP
|95
|Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women
|P
|Secunderabd
|104
|137
|105
|114
|92
|552
|NP
|96
|Government College Of Engineering
|G
|Karad
|115
|128
|88
|133
|86
|551
|93
|-3
|97
|RMK College Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Puduvoyal
|103
|145
|92
|108
|102
|550
|NP
|98
|Marathwada Institute Of Technology
|P
|Aurangabad
|113
|124
|98
|124
|91
|550
|NP
|99
|R.M.D Engineering College
|P
|Thiruvallur
|108
|120
|93
|137
|92
|550
|90
|-9
|100
|Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Secunderabd
|108
|128
|116
|137
|59
|549
|85
|-15
|Rank 2018
|1
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Bombay*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
213
|Acedmic Excellence
|229
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|168
|Infrastructure
|194
|placement
|133
|Overall Score (1,000)
|937
|Rank 2017
|2
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|2
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Delhi
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
208
|Acedmic Excellence
|228
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|169
|Infrastructure
|190
|placement
|138
|Overall Score (1,000)
|933
|Rank 2017
|1
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|3
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Kharagpur*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kharagpur
|Selection Process
|
217
|Acedmic Excellence
|231
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|160
|Infrastructure
|192
|placement
|128
|Overall Score (1,000)
|927
|Rank 2017
|3
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|4
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Kanpur
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kanpur
|Selection Process
|
204
|Acedmic Excellence
|228
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|162
|Infrastructure
|186
|placement
|135
|Overall Score (1,000)
|915
|Rank 2017
|4
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Birla Institute Of Technology & Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pilani
|Selection Process
|
182
|Acedmic Excellence
|216
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|150
|Infrastructure
|178
|placement
|138
|Overall Score (1,000)
|865
|Rank 2017
|5
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|6
|Name Of Institute
|NIT, Karnataka
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
175
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136
|Infrastructure
|173
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|806
|Rank 2017
|6
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|7
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Engineering, Guindy*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
210
|Acedmic Excellence
|169
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|137
|Infrastructure
|141
|placement
|100
|Overall Score (1,000)
|757
|Rank 2017
|7
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|8
|Name Of Institute
|Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|New Delhi
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|180
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|133
|Infrastructure
|159
|placement
|129
|Overall Score (1,000)
|751
|Rank 2017
|8
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|9
|Name Of Institute
|VIT University*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Vellore
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|162
|Infrastructure
|148
|placement
|108
|Overall Score (1,000)
|740
|Rank 2017
|9
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|10
|Name Of Institute
|Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Dhanbad
|Selection Process
|
169
|Acedmic Excellence
|222
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|94
|Overall Score (1,000)
|737
|Rank 2017
|13
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|11
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Engineering, Pune
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
166
|Acedmic Excellence
|176
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|133
|Infrastructure
|142
|placement
|117
|Overall Score (1,000)
|734
|Rank 2017
|10
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|12
|Name Of Institute
|IIIT, Hyderabad
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
149
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|129
|Infrastructure
|156
|placement
|119
|Overall Score (1,000)
|734
|Rank 2017
|11
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|13
|Name Of Institute
|Delhi Technological University*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|New-Delhi
|Selection Process
|
144
|Acedmic Excellence
|193
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|130
|Infrastructure
|138
|placement
|123
|Overall Score (1,000)
|727
|Rank 2017
|14
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|14
|Name Of Institute
|IIIT, Allahabad
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Allahabad
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|118
|Infrastructure
|149
|placement
|127
|Overall Score (1,000)
|725
|Rank 2017
|12
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2018
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Manipal
|Selection Process
|
162
|Acedmic Excellence
|182
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|128
|Infrastructure
|147
|placement
|97
|Overall Score (1,000)
|715
|Rank 2017
|15
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|16
|Name Of Institute
|University Institute Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chandigarh
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|169
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|139
|Infrastructure
|154
|placement
|103
|Overall Score (1,000)
|707
|Rank 2017
|16
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|17
|Name Of Institute
|PSG College of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Coimbatore
|Selection Process
|
143
|Acedmic Excellence
|167
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|129
|Infrastructure
|159
|placement
|100
|Overall Score (1,000)
|698
|Rank 2017
|17
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|18
|Name Of Institute
|Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Nagpur
|Selection Process
|
144
|Acedmic Excellence
|184
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|106
|Infrastructure
|169
|placement
|89
|Overall Score (1,000)
|692
|Rank 2017
|18
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|19
|Name Of Institute
|Birla Institute Of Technology*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ranchi
|Selection Process
|
164
|Acedmic Excellence
|180
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|165
|placement
|63
|Overall Score (1,000)
|685
|Rank 2017
|21
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|20
|Name Of Institute
|M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|p
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
138
|Acedmic Excellence
|146
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|172
|placement
|107
|Overall Score (1,000)
|676
|Rank 2017
|20
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|21
|Name Of Institute
|The National Institute Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mysore
|Selection Process
|
141
|Acedmic Excellence
|167
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|130
|Infrastructure
|145
|placement
|90
|Overall Score (1,000)
|673
|Rank 2017
|22
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|22
|Name Of Institute
|University College Of Engineering*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
141
|Acedmic Excellence
|161
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|110
|Infrastructure
|160
|placement
|98
|Overall Score (1,000)
|669
|Rank 2017
|23
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|23
|Name Of Institute
|Thapar University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Patiala
|Selection Process
|
128
|Acedmic Excellence
|175
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|123
|Infrastructure
|141
|placement
|96
|Overall Score (1,000)
|664
|Rank 2017
|19
|Change
|-4
|Rank 2018
|24
|Name Of Institute
|B.I.T Sindri*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Dhanbad
|Selection Process
|
168
|Acedmic Excellence
|163
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|96
|Infrastructure
|145
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|656
|Rank 2017
|25
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|25
|Name Of Institute
|Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ahmedabad
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|168
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|104
|Infrastructure
|138
|placement
|82
|Overall Score (1,000)
|634
|Rank 2017
|26
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|26
|Name Of Institute
|Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
126
|Acedmic Excellence
|149
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|111
|Infrastructure
|144
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|632
|Rank 2017
|33
|Change
|7
|Rank 2018
|27
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kalavakkam
|Selection Process
|
132
|Acedmic Excellence
|154
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|127
|Infrastructure
|126
|placement
|92
|Overall Score (1,000)
|631
|Rank 2017
|24
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2018
|28
|Name Of Institute
|SRM Engineering College*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
118
|Acedmic Excellence
|142
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136
|Infrastructure
|139
|placement
|92
|Overall Score (1,000)
|626
|Rank 2017
|27
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|29
|Name Of Institute
|Mepco Schlenk Engineering College*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Sivakasi
|Selection Process
|
134
|Acedmic Excellence
|167
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88
|Infrastructure
|156
|placement
|76
|Overall Score (1,000)
|621
|Rank 2017
|30
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|30
|Name Of Institute
|SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering)
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
116
|Acedmic Excellence
|142
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|129
|Infrastructure
|144
|placement
|89
|Overall Score (1,000)
|620
|Rank 2017
|29
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|31
|Name Of Institute
|Government College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Amravati
|Selection Process
|
127
|Acedmic Excellence
|129
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|116
|Infrastructure
|160
|placement
|86
|Overall Score (1,000)
|619
|Rank 2017
|28
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2018
|32
|Name Of Institute
|Thiagarajar College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Madurai
|Selection Process
|
140
|Acedmic Excellence
|145
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|85
|Overall Score (1,000)
|615
|Rank 2017
|31
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|33
|Name Of Institute
|Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Ludhiana
|Selection Process
|
139
|Acedmic Excellence
|147
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|123
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|613
|Rank 2017
|35
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|34
|Name Of Institute
|Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology ,Aligarh*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Aligarh
|Selection Process
|
128
|Acedmic Excellence
|160
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|613
|Rank 2017
|36
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|35
|Name Of Institute
|Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
125
|Acedmic Excellence
|131
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|116
|Infrastructure
|151
|placement
|89
|Overall Score (1,000)
|611
|Rank 2017
|32
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2018
|36
|Name Of Institute
|Govt.Model Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Cochin
|Selection Process
|
124
|Acedmic Excellence
|136
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|121
|Infrastructure
|140
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|605
|Rank 2017
|37
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|37
|Name Of Institute
|KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Belagavi
|Selection Process
|
117
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|118
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|108
|Overall Score (1,000)
|599
|Rank 2017
|100
|Change
|63
|Rank 2018
|38
|Name Of Institute
|Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Erode
|Selection Process
|
128
|Acedmic Excellence
|152
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|116
|Infrastructure
|146
|placement
|56
|Overall Score (1,000)
|599
|Rank 2017
|41
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|39
|Name Of Institute
|Symbiosis Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
121
|Acedmic Excellence
|170
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|92
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|85
|Overall Score (1,000)
|596
|Rank 2017
|42
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|40
|Name Of Institute
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Vaddeswaram
|Selection Process
|
128
|Acedmic Excellence
|129
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|92
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|110
|Overall Score (1,000)
|595
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|41
|Name Of Institute
|PES University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
118
|Acedmic Excellence
|143
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|111
|Infrastructure
|123
|placement
|99
|Overall Score (1,000)
|594
|Rank 2017
|39
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2018
|42
|Name Of Institute
|Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Shimoga
|Selection Process
|
132
|Acedmic Excellence
|156
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|86
|Infrastructure
|149
|placement
|71
|Overall Score (1,000)
|593
|Rank 2017
|46
|Change
|4
|Rank 2018
|43
|Name Of Institute
|BMS Institute Of Technology & Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
127
|Acedmic Excellence
|138
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|99
|Infrastructure
|146
|placement
|81
|Overall Score (1,000)
|590
|Rank 2017
|43
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|44
|Name Of Institute
|Cummins College of Engineering for Women
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
121
|Acedmic Excellence
|142
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|103
|Infrastructure
|126
|placement
|97
|Overall Score (1,000)
|589
|Rank 2017
|51
|Change
|7
|Rank 2018
|45
|Name Of Institute
|Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
108
|Acedmic Excellence
|155
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|85
|Infrastructure
|144
|placement
|96
|Overall Score (1,000)
|589
|Rank 2017
|45
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|45
|Name Of Institute
|BMS College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
123
|Acedmic Excellence
|145
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|87
|Infrastructure
|141
|placement
|92
|Overall Score (1,000)
|588
|Rank 2017
|44
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|47
|Name Of Institute
|Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
126
|Acedmic Excellence
|148
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|95
|Infrastructure
|141
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|587
|Rank 2017
|48
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|48
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Sairam Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
118
|Acedmic Excellence
|157
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|96
|Infrastructure
|143
|placement
|73
|Overall Score (1,000)
|586
|Rank 2017
|50
|Change
|2
|Rank 2018
|49
|Name Of Institute
|Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Nagpur
|Selection Process
|
120
|Acedmic Excellence
|143
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|104
|Infrastructure
|141
|placement
|76
|Overall Score (1,000)
|584
|Rank 2017
|49
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|50
|Name Of Institute
|Acharya Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
116
|Acedmic Excellence
|114
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101
|Infrastructure
|148
|placement
|104
|Overall Score (1,000)
|583
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|51
|Name Of Institute
|Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhilai
|Selection Process
|
116
|Acedmic Excellence
|132
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|104
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|94
|Overall Score (1,000)
|582
|Rank 2017
|34
|Change
|-17
|Rank 2018
|52
|Name Of Institute
|Erode Sengunthar Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Erode
|Selection Process
|
136
|Acedmic Excellence
|134
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|82
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|101
|Overall Score (1,000)
|581
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|53
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dharwad
|Selection Process
|
128
|Acedmic Excellence
|139
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|76
|Overall Score (1,000)
|580
|Rank 2017
|54
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|54
|Name Of Institute
|Army Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
106
|Acedmic Excellence
|134
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105
|Infrastructure
|138
|placement
|94
|Overall Score (1,000)
|577
|Rank 2017
|64
|Change
|10
|Rank 2018
|55
|Name Of Institute
|The Northcap University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Gurgaon
|Selection Process
|
111
|Acedmic Excellence
|151
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83
|Infrastructure
|146
|placement
|86
|Overall Score (1,000)
|577
|Rank 2017
|58
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|56
|Name Of Institute
|KCG College Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
98
|Acedmic Excellence
|126
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|137
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|576
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|57
|Name Of Institute
|Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
121
|Acedmic Excellence
|151
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|78
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|98
|Overall Score (1,000)
|576
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|58
|Name Of Institute
|National Institute Of Science & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Berhampur
|Selection Process
|
113
|Acedmic Excellence
|144
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|104
|Infrastructure
|137
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|574
|Rank 2017
|61
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|59
|Name Of Institute
|Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
120
|Acedmic Excellence
|146
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101
|Infrastructure
|130
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|574
|Rank 2017
|62
|Change
|3
|Rank 2018
|60
|Name Of Institute
|Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
129
|Acedmic Excellence
|127
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107
|Infrastructure
|127
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|574
|Rank 2017
|57
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2018
|61
|Name Of Institute
|Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
108
|Acedmic Excellence
|126
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114
|Infrastructure
|122
|placement
|104
|Overall Score (1,000)
|574
|Rank 2017
|55
|Change
|-6
|Rank 2018
|62
|Name Of Institute
|JSS Academy Of Technical Education
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
121
|Acedmic Excellence
|144
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|97
|Infrastructure
|133
|placement
|78
|Overall Score (1,000)
|573
|Rank 2017
|63
|Change
|1
|Rank 2018
|63
|Name Of Institute
|B.V.Raju Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Narsapur
|Selection Process
|
127
|Acedmic Excellence
|138
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|85
|Infrastructure
|118
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|64
|Name Of Institute
|P.E.S College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mandya
|Selection Process
|
112
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|138
|placement
|78
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569
|Rank 2017
|69
|Change
|5
|Rank 2018
|65
|Name Of Institute
|M V J College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
122
|Acedmic Excellence
|118
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|97
|Infrastructure
|148
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569
|Rank 2017
|56
|Change
|-9
|Rank 2018
|66
|Name Of Institute
|Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ahmednagar (Kopargaon)
|Selection Process
|
116
|Acedmic Excellence
|140
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|110
|Infrastructure
|139
|placement
|64
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569
|Rank 2017
|53
|Change
|-13
|Rank 2018
|67
|Name Of Institute
|The Oxford College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
118
|Acedmic Excellence
|122
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|91
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|68
|Name Of Institute
|KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Belgaum
|Selection Process
|
128
|Acedmic Excellence
|124
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83
|Infrastructure
|157
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|568
|Rank 2017
|40
|Change
|-28
|Rank 2018
|69
|Name Of Institute
|Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ernakulam
|Selection Process
|
117
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|111
|Infrastructure
|138
|placement
|73
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567
|Rank 2017
|59
|Change
|-10
|Rank 2018
|70
|Name Of Institute
|Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Meerut
|Selection Process
|
108
|Acedmic Excellence
|143
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|78
|Infrastructure
|132
|placement
|106
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|71
|Name Of Institute
|T.John Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
110
|Acedmic Excellence
|121
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|103
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|72
|Name Of Institute
|Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
104
|Acedmic Excellence
|125
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|99
|Infrastructure
|148
|placement
|90
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567
|Rank 2017
|72
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|73
|Name Of Institute
|JIS College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|West Bengal
|Selection Process
|
129
|Acedmic Excellence
|147
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|84
|Infrastructure
|112
|placement
|94
|Overall Score (1,000)
|566
|Rank 2017
|67
|Change
|-6
|Rank 2018
|74
|Name Of Institute
|Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhopal
|Selection Process
|
104
|Acedmic Excellence
|165
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|93
|Infrastructure
|130
|placement
|74
|Overall Score (1,000)
|566
|Rank 2017
|70
|Change
|-4
|Rank 2018
|75
|Name Of Institute
|JSS Mahavidyapeetha
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mysore
|Selection Process
|
124
|Acedmic Excellence
|116
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|102
|Infrastructure
|118
|placement
|106
|Overall Score (1,000)
|566
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|76
|Name Of Institute
|Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
112
|Acedmic Excellence
|132
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83
|Infrastructure
|131
|placement
|106
|Overall Score (1,000)
|564
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|77
|Name Of Institute
|IMS Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ghaziabad
|Selection Process
|
109
|Acedmic Excellence
|131
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|108
|Infrastructure
|132
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|564
|Rank 2017
|68
|Change
|-9
|Rank 2018
|78
|Name Of Institute
|Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
103
|Acedmic Excellence
|110
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114
|Infrastructure
|134
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|563
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|79
|Name Of Institute
|ST Joseph's College Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kottyam
|Selection Process
|
102
|Acedmic Excellence
|141
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|103
|Infrastructure
|114
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|562
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|80
|Name Of Institute
|Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Sikkim
|Selection Process
|
112
|Acedmic Excellence
|122
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|99
|Infrastructure
|152
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|562
|Rank 2017
|71
|Change
|-9
|Rank 2018
|81
|Name Of Institute
|SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ernakulam
|Selection Process
|
107
|Acedmic Excellence
|138
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|95
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|84
|Overall Score (1,000)
|561
|Rank 2017
|73
|Change
|-8
|Rank 2018
|82
|Name Of Institute
|University Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chandigarh
|Selection Process
|
109
|Acedmic Excellence
|144
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107
|Infrastructure
|143
|placement
|56
|Overall Score (1,000)
|560
|Rank 2017
|82
|Change
|0
|Rank 2018
|83
|Name Of Institute
|Maharashtra Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Aurangabad
|Selection Process
|
123
|Acedmic Excellence
|129
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101
|Infrastructure
|130
|placement
|77
|Overall Score (1,000)
|560
|Rank 2017
|76
|Change
|-7
|Rank 2018
|84
|Name Of Institute
|J.B.Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dehradun
|Selection Process
|
116
|Acedmic Excellence
|142
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|74
|Infrastructure
|146
|placement
|83
|Overall Score (1,000)
|560
|Rank 2017
|78
|Change
|-6
|Rank 2018
|85
|Name Of Institute
|SS College of Engineering (Formerly Shirdi Sai Engineering College)
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
109
|Acedmic Excellence
|130
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101
|Infrastructure
|137
|placement
|81
|Overall Score (1,000)
|559
|Rank 2017
|77
|Change
|-8
|Rank 2018
|86
|Name Of Institute
|SPHOORTHY Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
106
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|94
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|558
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|87
|Name Of Institute
|Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Jaipur
|Selection Process
|
107
|Acedmic Excellence
|129
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|113
|Infrastructure
|123
|placement
|85
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557
|Rank 2017
|79
|Change
|-8
|Rank 2018
|88
|Name Of Institute
|Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
103
|Acedmic Excellence
|106
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|97
|Infrastructure
|145
|placement
|106
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|89
|Name Of Institute
|S.A. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
109
|Acedmic Excellence
|133
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107
|Infrastructure
|139
|placement
|68
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557
|Rank 2017
|81
|Change
|-8
|Rank 2018
|90
|Name Of Institute
|M.S. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
79
|Acedmic Excellence
|152
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105
|Infrastructure
|132
|placement
|88
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557
|Rank 2017
|89
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2018
|91
|Name Of Institute
|Sreenidhi Institute Of Science & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
102
|Acedmic Excellence
|126
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88
|Infrastructure
|148
|placement
|92
|Overall Score (1,000)
|556
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|92
|Name Of Institute
|R.M.K. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kavaripettai
|Selection Process
|
117
|Acedmic Excellence
|123
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|100
|Infrastructure
|131
|placement
|82
|Overall Score (1,000)
|554
|Rank 2017
|80
|Change
|-12
|Rank 2018
|93
|Name Of Institute
|Kuppam Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kuppam
|Selection Process
|
106
|Acedmic Excellence
|127
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|82
|Infrastructure
|160
|placement
|78
|Overall Score (1,000)
|553
|Rank 2017
|83
|Change
|-10
|Rank 2018
|94
|Name Of Institute
|Sambhram Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
96
|Acedmic Excellence
|143
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|84
|Infrastructure
|131
|placement
|98
|Overall Score (1,000)
|552
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|95
|Name Of Institute
|Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Secunderabd
|Selection Process
|
104
|Acedmic Excellence
|137
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105
|Infrastructure
|114
|placement
|92
|Overall Score (1,000)
|552
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|96
|Name Of Institute
|Government College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Karad
|Selection Process
|
115
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88
|Infrastructure
|133
|placement
|86
|Overall Score (1,000)
|551
|Rank 2017
|93
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2018
|97
|Name Of Institute
|RMK College Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Puduvoyal
|Selection Process
|
103
|Acedmic Excellence
|145
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|92
|Infrastructure
|108
|placement
|102
|Overall Score (1,000)
|550
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|98
|Name Of Institute
|Marathwada Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Aurangabad
|Selection Process
|
113
|Acedmic Excellence
|124
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|98
|Infrastructure
|124
|placement
|91
|Overall Score (1,000)
|550
|Rank 2017
|NP
|Change
|Rank 2018
|99
|Name Of Institute
|R.M.D Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Thiruvallur
|Selection Process
|
108
|Acedmic Excellence
|120
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|93
|Infrastructure
|137
|placement
|92
|Overall Score (1,000)
|550
|Rank 2017
|90
|Change
|-9
|Rank 2018
|100
|Name Of Institute
|Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Secunderabd
|Selection Process
|
108
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|116
|Infrastructure
|137
|placement
|59
|Overall Score (1,000)
|549
|Rank 2017
|85
|Change
|-15
- Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked. IIT Bombay and NSIT Delhi were interested to participate, but could not submit their data, hence the latest available data was used
- Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private
- Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2018 have been ranked
- It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off
- NP: Not Participated.
Post a Comment