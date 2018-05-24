The Magazine
04 June 2018

Top 100 Engineering Colleges

IIT Bombay tops the charts
Top 100 Engineering Colleges
Rank 2018 1
Name Of Institute IIT, Bombay*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

213
Acedmic Excellence 229
Personality Development & Indel Interface 168
Infrastructure 194
placement 133
Overall Score (1,000) 937
Rank 2017 2
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 2
Name Of Institute IIT, Delhi

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

208
Acedmic Excellence 228
Personality Development & Indel Interface 169
Infrastructure 190
placement 138
Overall Score (1,000) 933
Rank 2017 1
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 3
Name Of Institute IIT, Kharagpur*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kharagpur
Selection Process

217
Acedmic Excellence 231
Personality Development & Indel Interface 160
Infrastructure 192
placement 128
Overall Score (1,000) 927
Rank 2017 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 4
Name Of Institute IIT, Kanpur

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kanpur
Selection Process

204
Acedmic Excellence 228
Personality Development & Indel Interface 162
Infrastructure 186
placement 135
Overall Score (1,000) 915
Rank 2017 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 5
Name Of Institute Birla Institute Of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pilani
Selection Process

182
Acedmic Excellence 216
Personality Development & Indel Interface 150
Infrastructure 178
placement 138
Overall Score (1,000) 865
Rank 2017 5
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 6
Name Of Institute NIT, Karnataka

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mangalore
Selection Process

175
Acedmic Excellence 200
Personality Development & Indel Interface 136
Infrastructure 173
placement 121
Overall Score (1,000) 806
Rank 2017 6
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 7
Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Guindy*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

210
Acedmic Excellence 169
Personality Development & Indel Interface 137
Infrastructure 141
placement 100
Overall Score (1,000) 757
Rank 2017 7
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 8
Name Of Institute Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

150
Acedmic Excellence 180
Personality Development & Indel Interface 133
Infrastructure 159
placement 129
Overall Score (1,000) 751
Rank 2017 8
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 9
Name Of Institute VIT University*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vellore
Selection Process

142
Acedmic Excellence 181
Personality Development & Indel Interface 162
Infrastructure 148
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 740
Rank 2017 9
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 10
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection Process

169
Acedmic Excellence 222
Personality Development & Indel Interface 136
Infrastructure 116
placement 94
Overall Score (1,000) 737
Rank 2017 13
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 11
Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Pune

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Pune
Selection Process

166
Acedmic Excellence 176
Personality Development & Indel Interface 133
Infrastructure 142
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 734
Rank 2017 10
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 12
Name Of Institute IIIT, Hyderabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

149
Acedmic Excellence 181
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129
Infrastructure 156
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 734
Rank 2017 11
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 13
Name Of Institute Delhi Technological University*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New-Delhi
Selection Process

144
Acedmic Excellence 193
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130
Infrastructure 138
placement 123
Overall Score (1,000) 727
Rank 2017 14
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 14
Name Of Institute IIIT, Allahabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Allahabad
Selection Process

150
Acedmic Excellence 181
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118
Infrastructure 149
placement 127
Overall Score (1,000) 725
Rank 2017 12
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 15
Name Of Institute Manipal Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

162
Acedmic Excellence 182
Personality Development & Indel Interface 128
Infrastructure 147
placement 97
Overall Score (1,000) 715
Rank 2017 15
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 16
Name Of Institute University Institute Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

142
Acedmic Excellence 169
Personality Development & Indel Interface 139
Infrastructure 154
placement 103
Overall Score (1,000) 707
Rank 2017 16
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 17
Name Of Institute PSG College of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection Process

143
Acedmic Excellence 167
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129
Infrastructure 159
placement 100
Overall Score (1,000) 698
Rank 2017 17
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 18
Name Of Institute Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Nagpur
Selection Process

144
Acedmic Excellence 184
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106
Infrastructure 169
placement 89
Overall Score (1,000) 692
Rank 2017 18
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 19
Name Of Institute Birla Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ranchi
Selection Process

164
Acedmic Excellence 180
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113
Infrastructure 165
placement 63
Overall Score (1,000) 685
Rank 2017 21
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 20
Name Of Institute M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 p
City Bangalore
Selection Process

138
Acedmic Excellence 146
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113
Infrastructure 172
placement 107
Overall Score (1,000) 676
Rank 2017 20
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 21
Name Of Institute The National Institute Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mysore
Selection Process

141
Acedmic Excellence 167
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130
Infrastructure 145
placement 90
Overall Score (1,000) 673
Rank 2017 22
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 22
Name Of Institute University College Of Engineering*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

141
Acedmic Excellence 161
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110
Infrastructure 160
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 669
Rank 2017 23
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 23
Name Of Institute Thapar University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Patiala
Selection Process

128
Acedmic Excellence 175
Personality Development & Indel Interface 123
Infrastructure 141
placement 96
Overall Score (1,000) 664
Rank 2017 19
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 24
Name Of Institute B.I.T Sindri*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection Process

168
Acedmic Excellence 163
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96
Infrastructure 145
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 656
Rank 2017 25
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 25
Name Of Institute Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process

142
Acedmic Excellence 168
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 138
placement 82
Overall Score (1,000) 634
Rank 2017 26
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 26
Name Of Institute Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

126
Acedmic Excellence 149
Personality Development & Indel Interface 111
Infrastructure 144
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 632
Rank 2017 33
Change 7
   
Rank 2018 27
Name Of Institute Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kalavakkam
Selection Process

132
Acedmic Excellence 154
Personality Development & Indel Interface 127
Infrastructure 126
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 631
Rank 2017 24
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 28
Name Of Institute SRM Engineering College*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

118
Acedmic Excellence 142
Personality Development & Indel Interface 136
Infrastructure 139
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 626
Rank 2017 27
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 29
Name Of Institute Mepco Schlenk Engineering College*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sivakasi
Selection Process

134
Acedmic Excellence 167
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88
Infrastructure 156
placement 76
Overall Score (1,000) 621
Rank 2017 30
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 30
Name Of Institute SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 142
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129
Infrastructure 144
placement 89
Overall Score (1,000) 620
Rank 2017 29
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 31
Name Of Institute Government College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Amravati
Selection Process

127
Acedmic Excellence 129
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116
Infrastructure 160
placement 86
Overall Score (1,000) 619
Rank 2017 28
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 32
Name Of Institute Thiagarajar College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Madurai
Selection Process

140
Acedmic Excellence 145
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117
Infrastructure 128
placement 85
Overall Score (1,000) 615
Rank 2017 31
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 33
Name Of Institute Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Ludhiana
Selection Process

139
Acedmic Excellence 147
Personality Development & Indel Interface 123
Infrastructure 128
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 613
Rank 2017 35
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 34
Name Of Institute Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology ,Aligarh*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Aligarh
Selection Process

128
Acedmic Excellence 160
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113
Infrastructure 128
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 613
Rank 2017 36
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 35
Name Of Institute Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

125
Acedmic Excellence 131
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116
Infrastructure 151
placement 89
Overall Score (1,000) 611
Rank 2017 32
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 36
Name Of Institute Govt.Model Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Cochin
Selection Process

124
Acedmic Excellence 136
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121
Infrastructure 140
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 605
Rank 2017 37
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 37
Name Of Institute KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belagavi
Selection Process

117
Acedmic Excellence 128
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118
Infrastructure 128
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 599
Rank 2017 100
Change 63
   
Rank 2018 38
Name Of Institute Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

128
Acedmic Excellence 152
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116
Infrastructure 146
placement 56
Overall Score (1,000) 599
Rank 2017 41
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 39
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

121
Acedmic Excellence 170
Personality Development & Indel Interface 92
Infrastructure 128
placement 85
Overall Score (1,000) 596
Rank 2017 42
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 40
Name Of Institute Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vaddeswaram
Selection Process

128
Acedmic Excellence 129
Personality Development & Indel Interface 92
Infrastructure 136
placement 110
Overall Score (1,000) 595
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 41
Name Of Institute PES University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

118
Acedmic Excellence 143
Personality Development & Indel Interface 111
Infrastructure 123
placement 99
Overall Score (1,000) 594
Rank 2017 39
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 42
Name Of Institute Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Shimoga
Selection Process

132
Acedmic Excellence 156
Personality Development & Indel Interface 86
Infrastructure 149
placement 71
Overall Score (1,000) 593
Rank 2017 46
Change 4
   
Rank 2018 43
Name Of Institute BMS Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

127
Acedmic Excellence 138
Personality Development & Indel Interface 99
Infrastructure 146
placement 81
Overall Score (1,000) 590
Rank 2017 43
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 44
Name Of Institute Cummins College of Engineering for Women

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

121
Acedmic Excellence 142
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103
Infrastructure 126
placement 97
Overall Score (1,000) 589
Rank 2017 51
Change 7
   
Rank 2018 45
Name Of Institute Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

108
Acedmic Excellence 155
Personality Development & Indel Interface 85
Infrastructure 144
placement 96
Overall Score (1,000) 589
Rank 2017 45
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 45
Name Of Institute BMS College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

123
Acedmic Excellence 145
Personality Development & Indel Interface 87
Infrastructure 141
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 588
Rank 2017 44
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 47
Name Of Institute Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

126
Acedmic Excellence 148
Personality Development & Indel Interface 95
Infrastructure 141
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 587
Rank 2017 48
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 48
Name Of Institute Sri Sairam Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

118
Acedmic Excellence 157
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96
Infrastructure 143
placement 73
Overall Score (1,000) 586
Rank 2017 50
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 49
Name Of Institute Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Nagpur
Selection Process

120
Acedmic Excellence 143
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 141
placement 76
Overall Score (1,000) 584
Rank 2017 49
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 50
Name Of Institute Acharya Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 114
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 148
placement 104
Overall Score (1,000) 583
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 51
Name Of Institute Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhilai
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 132
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 136
placement 94
Overall Score (1,000) 582
Rank 2017 34
Change -17
   
Rank 2018 52
Name Of Institute Erode Sengunthar Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

136
Acedmic Excellence 134
Personality Development & Indel Interface 82
Infrastructure 128
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 581
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 53
Name Of Institute Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dharwad
Selection Process

128
Acedmic Excellence 139
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 136
placement 76
Overall Score (1,000) 580
Rank 2017 54
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 54
Name Of Institute Army Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 134
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105
Infrastructure 138
placement 94
Overall Score (1,000) 577
Rank 2017 64
Change 10
   
Rank 2018 55
Name Of Institute The Northcap University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection Process

111
Acedmic Excellence 151
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83
Infrastructure 146
placement 86
Overall Score (1,000) 577
Rank 2017 58
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 56
Name Of Institute KCG College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

98
Acedmic Excellence 126
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113
Infrastructure 137
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 576
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 57
Name Of Institute Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

121
Acedmic Excellence 151
Personality Development & Indel Interface 78
Infrastructure 128
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 576
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 58
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Berhampur
Selection Process

113
Acedmic Excellence 144
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 137
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 574
Rank 2017 61
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 59
Name Of Institute Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

120
Acedmic Excellence 146
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 130
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 574
Rank 2017 62
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 60
Name Of Institute Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

129
Acedmic Excellence 127
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107
Infrastructure 127
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 574
Rank 2017 57
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 61
Name Of Institute Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

108
Acedmic Excellence 126
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 122
placement 104
Overall Score (1,000) 574
Rank 2017 55
Change -6
   
Rank 2018 62
Name Of Institute JSS Academy Of Technical Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

121
Acedmic Excellence 144
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97
Infrastructure 133
placement 78
Overall Score (1,000) 573
Rank 2017 63
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 63
Name Of Institute B.V.Raju Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Narsapur
Selection Process

127
Acedmic Excellence 138
Personality Development & Indel Interface 85
Infrastructure 118
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 64
Name Of Institute P.E.S College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mandya
Selection Process

112
Acedmic Excellence 128
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113
Infrastructure 138
placement 78
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 69
Change 5
   
Rank 2018 65
Name Of Institute M V J College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

122
Acedmic Excellence 118
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97
Infrastructure 148
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 56
Change -9
   
Rank 2018 66
Name Of Institute Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmednagar (Kopargaon)
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 140
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110
Infrastructure 139
placement 64
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 53
Change -13
   
Rank 2018 67
Name Of Institute The Oxford College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

118
Acedmic Excellence 122
Personality Development & Indel Interface 91
Infrastructure 136
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 68
Name Of Institute KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belgaum
Selection Process

128
Acedmic Excellence 124
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83
Infrastructure 157
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 568
Rank 2017 40
Change -28
   
Rank 2018 69
Name Of Institute Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

117
Acedmic Excellence 128
Personality Development & Indel Interface 111
Infrastructure 138
placement 73
Overall Score (1,000) 567
Rank 2017 59
Change -10
   
Rank 2018 70
Name Of Institute Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Meerut
Selection Process

108
Acedmic Excellence 143
Personality Development & Indel Interface 78
Infrastructure 132
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 567
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 71
Name Of Institute T.John Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

110
Acedmic Excellence 121
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105
Infrastructure 128
placement 103
Overall Score (1,000) 567
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 72
Name Of Institute Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 125
Personality Development & Indel Interface 99
Infrastructure 148
placement 90
Overall Score (1,000) 567
Rank 2017 72
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 73
Name Of Institute JIS College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City West Bengal
Selection Process

129
Acedmic Excellence 147
Personality Development & Indel Interface 84
Infrastructure 112
placement 94
Overall Score (1,000) 566
Rank 2017 67
Change -6
   
Rank 2018 74
Name Of Institute Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 165
Personality Development & Indel Interface 93
Infrastructure 130
placement 74
Overall Score (1,000) 566
Rank 2017 70
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 75
Name Of Institute JSS Mahavidyapeetha

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mysore
Selection Process

124
Acedmic Excellence 116
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102
Infrastructure 118
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 566
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 76
Name Of Institute Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

112
Acedmic Excellence 132
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83
Infrastructure 131
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 564
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 77
Name Of Institute IMS Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process

109
Acedmic Excellence 131
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108
Infrastructure 132
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 564
Rank 2017 68
Change -9
   
Rank 2018 78
Name Of Institute Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

103
Acedmic Excellence 110
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 134
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 563
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 79
Name Of Institute ST Joseph's College Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kottyam
Selection Process

102
Acedmic Excellence 141
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103
Infrastructure 114
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 562
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 80
Name Of Institute Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sikkim
Selection Process

112
Acedmic Excellence 122
Personality Development & Indel Interface 99
Infrastructure 152
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 562
Rank 2017 71
Change -9
   
Rank 2018 81
Name Of Institute SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

107
Acedmic Excellence 138
Personality Development & Indel Interface 95
Infrastructure 136
placement 84
Overall Score (1,000) 561
Rank 2017 73
Change -8
   
Rank 2018 82
Name Of Institute University Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

109
Acedmic Excellence 144
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107
Infrastructure 143
placement 56
Overall Score (1,000) 560
Rank 2017 82
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 83
Name Of Institute Maharashtra Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

123
Acedmic Excellence 129
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 130
placement 77
Overall Score (1,000) 560
Rank 2017 76
Change -7
   
Rank 2018 84
Name Of Institute J.B.Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 142
Personality Development & Indel Interface 74
Infrastructure 146
placement 83
Overall Score (1,000) 560
Rank 2017 78
Change -6
   
Rank 2018 85
Name Of Institute SS College of Engineering (Formerly Shirdi Sai Engineering College)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

109
Acedmic Excellence 130
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 137
placement 81
Overall Score (1,000) 559
Rank 2017 77
Change -8
   
Rank 2018 86
Name Of Institute SPHOORTHY Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 128
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94
Infrastructure 128
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 558
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 87
Name Of Institute Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

107
Acedmic Excellence 129
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113
Infrastructure 123
placement 85
Overall Score (1,000) 557
Rank 2017 79
Change -8
   
Rank 2018 88
Name Of Institute Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

103
Acedmic Excellence 106
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97
Infrastructure 145
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 557
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 89
Name Of Institute S.A. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

109
Acedmic Excellence 133
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107
Infrastructure 139
placement 68
Overall Score (1,000) 557
Rank 2017 81
Change -8
   
Rank 2018 90
Name Of Institute M.S. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

79
Acedmic Excellence 152
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105
Infrastructure 132
placement 88
Overall Score (1,000) 557
Rank 2017 89
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 91
Name Of Institute Sreenidhi Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

102
Acedmic Excellence 126
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88
Infrastructure 148
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 556
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 92
Name Of Institute R.M.K. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kavaripettai
Selection Process

117
Acedmic Excellence 123
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100
Infrastructure 131
placement 82
Overall Score (1,000) 554
Rank 2017 80
Change -12
   
Rank 2018 93
Name Of Institute Kuppam Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kuppam
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 127
Personality Development & Indel Interface 82
Infrastructure 160
placement 78
Overall Score (1,000) 553
Rank 2017 83
Change -10
   
Rank 2018 94
Name Of Institute Sambhram Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

96
Acedmic Excellence 143
Personality Development & Indel Interface 84
Infrastructure 131
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 552
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 95
Name Of Institute Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Secunderabd
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 137
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105
Infrastructure 114
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 552
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 96
Name Of Institute Government College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Karad
Selection Process

115
Acedmic Excellence 128
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88
Infrastructure 133
placement 86
Overall Score (1,000) 551
Rank 2017 93
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 97
Name Of Institute RMK College Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Puduvoyal
Selection Process

103
Acedmic Excellence 145
Personality Development & Indel Interface 92
Infrastructure 108
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 550
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 98
Name Of Institute Marathwada Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

113
Acedmic Excellence 124
Personality Development & Indel Interface 98
Infrastructure 124
placement 91
Overall Score (1,000) 550
Rank 2017 NP
Change  
   
Rank 2018 99
Name Of Institute R.M.D Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Thiruvallur
Selection Process

108
Acedmic Excellence 120
Personality Development & Indel Interface 93
Infrastructure 137
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 550
Rank 2017 90
Change -9
   
Rank 2018 100
Name Of Institute Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Secunderabd
Selection Process

108
Acedmic Excellence 128
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116
Infrastructure 137
placement 59
Overall Score (1,000) 549
Rank 2017 85
Change -15
   
  1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked. IIT Bombay and NSIT Delhi were interested to participate, but could not submit their data, hence the latest available data was used
  2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private
  3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2018 have been ranked
  4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off
  5. NP: Not Participated.
