﻿
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 10 Social Work Colleges

TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) Mumbai gets the top spot
outlookindia.com
2018-05-25T19:02:41+0530
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) P Mumbai 213 233 174 192 135 947 1 0
2 Department of Social Work, Delhi University G Delhi 200 239 172 179 139 929 2 0
3 Madras School of Social Work P Chennai 186 230 161 180 147 904 3 0
4 Faculty of Social Work (TMSU) G Baroda 199 227 166 178 127 897 4 0
5 Loyola College of Social Sciences P Thiruvananthapuram 193 227 156 182 128 885 6 1
6 Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study G New Delhi 188 214 168 176 137 883 5 -1
7 Department of Sociology, BHU* G Varanasi 200 223 143 173 120 859 8 1
8 Department of Social Work, Christ University P Bangalore 143 230 165 190 128 856 7 -1
9 Udaipur School of Social Work P Udaipur 180 219 154 158 118 829 9 0
10 Rajagiri College of Social Sciences P Rajagiri 180 204 139 181 118 822 10 0
Rank 2018 1
Name Of Institute TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

213
Acedmic Excellence 233
Personality Development & Indel Interface 174
Infrastructure 192
placement 135
Overall Score (1,000) 947
Rank 2017 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 2
Name Of Institute Department of Social Work, Delhi University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

200
Acedmic Excellence 239
Personality Development & Indel Interface 172
Infrastructure 179
placement 139
Overall Score (1,000) 929
Rank 2017 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 3
Name Of Institute Madras School of Social Work

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

186
Acedmic Excellence 230
Personality Development & Indel Interface 161
Infrastructure 180
placement 147
Overall Score (1,000) 904
Rank 2017 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 4
Name Of Institute Faculty of Social Work (TMSU)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Baroda
Selection Process

199
Acedmic Excellence 227
Personality Development & Indel Interface 166
Infrastructure 178
placement 127
Overall Score (1,000) 897
Rank 2017 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 5
Name Of Institute Loyola College of Social Sciences

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Thiruvananthapuram
Selection Process

193
Acedmic Excellence 227
Personality Development & Indel Interface 156
Infrastructure 182
placement 128
Overall Score (1,000) 885
Rank 2017 6
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 6
Name Of Institute Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

188
Acedmic Excellence 214
Personality Development & Indel Interface 168
Infrastructure 176
placement 137
Overall Score (1,000) 883
Rank 2017 5
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 7
Name Of Institute Department of Sociology, BHU*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Varanasi
Selection Process

200
Acedmic Excellence 223
Personality Development & Indel Interface 143
Infrastructure 173
placement 120
Overall Score (1,000) 859
Rank 2017 8
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 8
Name Of Institute Department of Social Work, Christ University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

143
Acedmic Excellence 230
Personality Development & Indel Interface 165
Infrastructure 190
placement 128
Overall Score (1,000) 856
Rank 2017 7
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 9
Name Of Institute Udaipur School of Social Work

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Udaipur
Selection Process

180
Acedmic Excellence 219
Personality Development & Indel Interface 154
Infrastructure 158
placement 118
Overall Score (1,000) 829
Rank 2017 9
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 10
Name Of Institute Rajagiri College of Social Sciences

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Rajagiri
Selection Process

180

