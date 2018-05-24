Top 10 Social Work Colleges

|Rank 2018
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2017
|Change
|1
|TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)
|P
|Mumbai
|213
|233
|174
|192
|135
|947
|1
|0
|2
|Department of Social Work, Delhi University
|G
|Delhi
|200
|239
|172
|179
|139
|929
|2
|0
|3
|Madras School of Social Work
|P
|Chennai
|186
|230
|161
|180
|147
|904
|3
|0
|4
|Faculty of Social Work (TMSU)
|G
|Baroda
|199
|227
|166
|178
|127
|897
|4
|0
|5
|Loyola College of Social Sciences
|P
|Thiruvananthapuram
|193
|227
|156
|182
|128
|885
|6
|1
|6
|Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study
|G
|New Delhi
|188
|214
|168
|176
|137
|883
|5
|-1
|7
|Department of Sociology, BHU*
|G
|Varanasi
|200
|223
|143
|173
|120
|859
|8
|1
|8
|Department of Social Work, Christ University
|P
|Bangalore
|143
|230
|165
|190
|128
|856
|7
|-1
|9
|Udaipur School of Social Work
|P
|Udaipur
|180
|219
|154
|158
|118
|829
|9
|0
|10
|Rajagiri College of Social Sciences
|P
|Rajagiri
|180
|204
|139
|181
|118
|822
|10
|0
Post a Comment