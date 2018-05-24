The Magazine
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 June 2018 Business Rankings

Top 10 Social Work Colleges In 2018

TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) Mumbai gets the top spot
Top 10 Social Work Colleges In 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-06-02T11:34:19+0530
See all the latest and previous college rankings.
Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) P Mumbai 213 233 174 192 135 947 1 0
2 Department of Social Work, Delhi University G Delhi 200 239 172 179 139 929 2 0
3 Madras School of Social Work P Chennai 186 230 161 180 147 904 3 0
4 Faculty of Social Work (TMSU) G Baroda 199 227 166 178 127 897 4 0
5 Loyola College of Social Sciences P Thiruvananthapuram 193 227 156 182 128 885 6 1
6 Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study G New Delhi 188 214 168 176 137 883 5 -1
7 Department of Sociology, BHU* G Varanasi 200 223 143 173 120 859 8 1
8 Department of Social Work, Christ University P Bangalore 143 230 165 190 128 856 7 -1
9 Udaipur School of Social Work P Udaipur 180 219 154 158 118 829 9 0
10 Rajagiri College of Social Sciences P Rajagiri 180 204 139 181 118 822 10 0
Rank 2018 1
Name Of Institute TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)

P:Pvt G:Govt

Advertisement opens in new window
 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

213
Acedmic Excellence 233
Personality Development & Indel Interface 174
Infrastructure 192
placement 135
Overall Score (1,000) 947
Rank 2017 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 2
Name Of Institute Department of Social Work, Delhi University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

200
Acedmic Excellence 239
Personality Development & Indel Interface 172
Infrastructure 179
placement 139
Overall Score (1,000) 929
Rank 2017 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 3
Name Of Institute Madras School of Social Work

P:Pvt G:Govt

Advertisement opens in new window
 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

186
Acedmic Excellence 230
Personality Development & Indel Interface 161
Infrastructure 180
placement 147
Overall Score (1,000) 904
Rank 2017 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 4
Name Of Institute Faculty of Social Work (TMSU)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Baroda
Selection Process

199
Acedmic Excellence 227
Personality Development & Indel Interface 166
Infrastructure 178
placement 127
Overall Score (1,000) 897
Rank 2017 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 5
Name Of Institute Loyola College of Social Sciences

P:Pvt G:Govt

Advertisement opens in new window
 P
City Thiruvananthapuram
Selection Process

193
Acedmic Excellence 227
Personality Development & Indel Interface 156
Infrastructure 182
placement 128
Overall Score (1,000) 885
Rank 2017 6
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 6
Name Of Institute Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

188
Acedmic Excellence 214
Personality Development & Indel Interface 168
Infrastructure 176
placement 137
Overall Score (1,000) 883
Rank 2017 5
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 7
Name Of Institute Department of Sociology, BHU*

P:Pvt G:Govt

Advertisement opens in new window
 G
City Varanasi
Selection Process

200
Acedmic Excellence 223
Personality Development & Indel Interface 143
Infrastructure 173
placement 120
Overall Score (1,000) 859
Rank 2017 8
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 8
Name Of Institute Department of Social Work, Christ University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

143
Acedmic Excellence 230
Personality Development & Indel Interface 165
Infrastructure 190
placement 128
Overall Score (1,000) 856
Rank 2017 7
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 9
Name Of Institute Udaipur School of Social Work

P:Pvt G:Govt

Advertisement opens in new window
 P
City Udaipur
Selection Process

180
Acedmic Excellence 219
Personality Development & Indel Interface 154
Infrastructure 158
placement 118
Overall Score (1,000) 829
Rank 2017 9
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 10
Name Of Institute Rajagiri College of Social Sciences

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Rajagiri
Selection Process

180

READ MORE IN:
Education Social Causes Best Professional Institutes Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats Opinion Polls Business Opinion Polls

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Top 20 Hotel Management Colleges In 2018
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
Related
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters