Many Members Of The Extended Family Of RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
- 6,000 pracharaks
- 15-20 lakh participants in 57,000 daily, 14,000 weekly and 7,000 monthly shakhas
- 37 affiliates
- 60 lakh alumni + affiliate volunteers manage about
- 1.65 lakh projects
Politics and Religion
Bharatiya Janata Party: Political arm succeeding the Bharatiya Jana Sangh
- 11 crore members
- Around 35 sub-organisations and fronts, including Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (5 crore overlapping members)
Vishwa Hindu Parishad: Hindu religious organisation
- 65 lakh members
- 20 sub-organisations, including Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini
Labour/Trade/Industries
- Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh: India’s largest labour union (1.7 crore members and 4,300 affiliate unions)
- Bharatiya Kisan Sangh: India’s largest farmer union (32 lakh farmers in 26 states)
- Swadeshi Jagaran Manch: Economy think-tank
- Grahak Panchayat: Consumer protection
- Laghu Udyog Bharati: Small industries
- Sahakar Bharati: Cooperatives
Culture
- Kreeda Bharati: Sports
- Sanskar Bharati: Arts/artists
- Sanskrit Bharati: Sanskrit
- Sahitya Parishad: Literature
- Kutumb Prabodhan: Family values (reached out to 1.25 crore people and 20 lakh families)
- Balagokulam: Cultural training for children
- Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana: Write/rewrite history
Social Sector
- Seva Bharati: Social service; apex body of 972 organisations. Runs 80,870 projects in 30,909 places, while rest of Sangh and its affiliates oversee more than 74,700 projects.
- Bharat Vikas Parishad: Social service NGO
- Deendayal Shodh Sansthan: Rural development
- Gram Vikas: Village development
- Seema Jankalyan Samiti: Border area development
- Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram: Tribal welfare (20,026 projects in 14,166 places)
Education
- Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal: Education advocacy
- Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh: Teachers’ union (76 affiliate associations)
- Pragya Pravah: Right-wing intelligentsia
- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad: University students’ union (32 lakh members)
- Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan: School education (32.92 lakh students taught by 1.5 lakh teachers in 12,754 formal schools, including Saraswati Sishu Mandirs plus 12,618 informal schools)
Community Groups
- Rashtriya Sevika Samiti: Women’s group (4 lakh active members with 4,500 regular shakhas in 10 countries running around 500 projects)
- Rashtriya Sikh Sangat: 500 branches in India
- Rashtriya Muslim Manch: Islamic wing, formed recently
Health
- National Medicos Organisation: Doctors’ association
- Arogya Bharati: Public health
- Kushth Rog Nivaran Samiti: NGO for leprosy patients
