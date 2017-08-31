The Magazine
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
11 September 2017 National Cover Story

Tantric Rites In The Bed

A boy from a pilgrim town went on to become a master in making his followers sex objects
G.C. Shekhar
Tantric Rites In The Bed
Nithyananda
Stripped Of His Halo A hidden video camera exposed the ‘swamiji’ as a sexual pervert. The godman has since been trying to fend off a flurry of charges against him.
Photograph by PTI
Tantric Rites In The Bed
outlookindia.com
2017-09-05T17:44:34+0530

Say “Sex and the Swamiji” in Tamil Nadu and the first name that pops up is that of Nithyananda. A video footage of Nithi (nickname given by the Tamil media) gallivanting on the bed with a Tamil actress continues to be one of the most watched footages on YouTube even six years after it was first aired on television.

This tall, dusky young man—originally A. Rajasekharan, from the pilgrim town of Thiruvannamalai—could spellbind audiences with his fluent oratory on Hindu spirituality. It stayed, till he got undone by a hidden video camera. That plot by two of his own disillusioned followers stripped him of his halo and exposed him as a sexual pervert.

There were others too fed up with Nithyananda’s wayward and pretentious ways. Like, a mechanical engineer who used to work in the US and surrendered at the feet of Nithyananda in search of spiritual awakening. Now 42, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the swami. The godman brainwashed her into believing that she was only doing “guru seva” by subjecting herself to his carnal pleasures.

“He would sweet-talk me into submitting myself to him, saying that he was like Shiva and I his Parvati and that our union would do the world a lot of good,” recalls the victim. “If he could do this to an educated woman who has seen the outside world, imagine the way he would have exploi­ted others.” In her deposition to the Karnataka police, the woman lists exact dates and places from 2005 to 2009 when Nithyananda compelled her to have sex with him.

Nithyananda allegedly forced a devotee to abort after she had become pregnant from her husband, saying motherhood would check her ‘enlightenment’.

Getting whiff of the video recording with the actress, Nithyananda, in 2009, had the other victim and rest of the ashram inmates to sign pre-dated non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) under which the disciples are expected to have tantric sex. Page ten of the NDA states that as part of the “Learning from the Masterprogram volunteer understands that the Program may involve the learning and practice of ancient tantric secrets associated with male and female ecstasy, including the use of sexual energy for increased intimacy/spiritual conne­ction, pleasure, harmony, and freedom”. It further states these activities “could be physically and mentally challenging, and may involve nudity, access to visual images...and descriptions of nudity and sexual activity, close physical proximity and intimacy, verbal and written descriptions and audio sounds of a sexually oriented, and erotic nature, etc.”

The disciple also gets to absolve the teacher or the ashram of any wrongdoing they may be accused of with the following clause in the NDA: “By reading and signing this addendum, Volunteer irrevocably acknowledges that he/she is voluntarily giving his (sic) unconditional acceptance of such activities and discharges the Leader (Nithyananda) and the Foundation, and anyone else not specifically mentioned here but directly or indirectly involved in the organisation, management, or conduct of any such programs from any liability, direct or indirect, arising from such activities.”

“None of us was given an opportunity to read through the agreement,” recalls the engineer woman. Her deposition as a witness adds meat to the chargesheet based on the compla­int by K. Lenin, a key disciple of Nithi, who sent the video recording to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police (and also the media) with a complaint on how the swami had misused his image and the ashram’s reach to cheat people in the name of religion.

 “Though the chargesheet based on my complaint was filed in November 2010, Nithyananda used every trick to delay the trial,” notes Lenin. Eventually, following a Supreme Court dir­ective, Nithi underwent a test. A Bangalore hospital certified that he was not impotent and mentioned in its report that he did not cooperate when more tests were required, he adds.

Similarly, his voice sample was given only after the SC’s inter­vention and it was found to be “matching” with the phone conversation the godman had with Lenin. “In that phone call, he had pleaded with me to withdraw the complaint and had even justified his sexual escapades saying that late spiritualists like Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Aurobindo and even Ramanar had female companions. The final chargesheet filed in 2015 said the two voices were a match. The trial has not progressed beyond the initial stages,” says Lenin.

To stop Lenin and the engineer woman from pursuing their cases, Nithi and his cohorts have filed at least 18 false cases against them across India and seven lawsuits in the US. They are forced to hop from court to court, seeking bail. Even as the rape and abduction case against him was pending in Karna­taka, Nithyananda got himself appointed as 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, a 1,500-year-old math, in April 2012. After protests from the public and the state’s own HR and CE department, he was removed from the post after five months.

Today, Nithyananda’s devotees and math disciples face resistance in various parts of Tamil Nadu whenever they try to expand their activities there. “He expects Hindu outfits and other Hindu religious leaders to rally behind him, forgetting that he had single-handedly brought disrepute to our religion,” points out a leader of the Hindu Munnani.

***

Posers to Nithyananda

  • If he is innocent, why is he delaying the trial?
  • Why reluctant to give voice sample or undergo medical test (at a government hospital) to prove he is impotent?
  • He claimed that the video of him and a young actress was morphed. But the Forensic Science Laboratory later confirmed the authenticity of the visuals in the clip.
  • Did he get his disciples to sign non-disclosure agreements?
  • Did he sign a million-dollar settlement with Manohar Shinde of California to escape prosecution from deceit and racketeering?

By G.C. Shekhar in Chennai

READ MORE IN:
G.C. Shekhar Swami Nithyananda Chennai Religion-Spirituality Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National Cover Stories

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (218)
Next Story : Goddamn!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
Related
  • Goddamn!
    Cover Story
    Goddamn!
    He is the man with all the answers, who has the masses and the ‘classes’ eating out of his hands. He pushes the ­envelope of profit and power that piety and fealty draw like nothing else. But this heady combo of cult and clout also makes the ­godman’s fall as a common criminal just as spectacular.
    Ushinor Majumdar
  • The Unascetic Swami Of Pelf
    Cover Story
    The Unascetic Swami Of Pelf
    Chandraswami-- the 'Godman' after whom the word assumed disreputable connotations.
    Bhavna Vij-Aurora
  • Bleeding Plots Narrate It All
    Cover Story
    Bleeding Plots Narrate It All
    Girl leaves her ‘rapist’ swami bobbitised, a devotee in another math found murdered
    Minu Ittyipe
More From G.C. Shekhar
  • Fracture Un-Nursed
    Jaya Postscript
    Fracture Un-Nursed
    A post-merger revolt in AIADMK reduces the EPS government to a minority
  • Rightward Is The Glance
    Cautious Strides
    Rightward Is The Glance
    A tainted AIADMK could be the new NDA ally, provided the party’s warring factions merge first.
  • The Frame Can Be Wider
    Off Studio
    The Frame Can Be Wider
    Kamal Haasan’s anti-corruption outbursts of late can well be signs of the star’s next move: politics
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
ALSO IN THIS STORY
  • Cover Story
    Goddamn!
    He is the man with all the answers, who has the masses and the ‘classes’ eating out of his hands. He pushes the ­envelope of profit and power that piety and fealty draw like nothing else. But this heady combo of cult and clout also makes the ­godman’s fall as a common criminal just as spectacular.
  • Cover Story
    The Unascetic Swami Of Pelf
    Chandraswami-- the 'Godman' after whom the word assumed disreputable connotations.
  • Cover Story
    Bleeding Plots Narrate It All
    Girl leaves her ‘rapist’ swami bobbitised, a devotee in another math found murdered
  • Cover Story
    Shootout At Puttaparthi
    Mystery still looms over the June 1993 deaths in Puttaparthi (AP). Was it an assassination attempt on Sathya Sai Baba? Or a rivalry between ashram inmates?
  • Cover Story
    A Scary Cort Of Bliss
    The Ananda Margis­’ ‘path of love’ was strewn with a frightening trail of blood and crime
  • Cover Story
    Thirst Beneath The Red Lips
    Her dressed-up ways are signs of not just luxury. From running a sex racket to embezzling money to threatening witnesses, the allegations against Radhe Maa are many.
  • Cover Story
    A Hypnotic Tale
    The story of a PIL against Sanatan Sanstha
  • Opinion
    Middlemen In God’s Market
    People largely err in finding their spiritual master. The guru shouldn’t be a rockstar with fans willing to obey anything. The case isn’t different outside India too.
  • Cover Story
    Convicted By People’s Court
    Kashmiris refuse to forgive a ‘peer’ accused of rape. Even the high court upholding his acquittal failed to get him out of jail.
  • Cover Story
    The Dera Sultanates
    Grandiose, customised and, at times, ­havens from mainstream religion
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters