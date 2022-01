How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

Back in 1939, the story goes, a member of the MCC at Lord’s saw a worker rem­­oving the bust of cricketer W.G. Grace on display there, to put it in safe storage. Turning to a colleague he said, “Good Lord! This means war.”

In March 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics were cancelled, we said in effect, “Good Lord! This mea­ns the end of normality.”